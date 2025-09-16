Commercial Buildings Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments With The Latest Updates

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Commercial Buildings Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Commercial Buildings Market Through 2025?

The market size of commercial buildings has seen consistent growth over the past few years. The predictions suggest an increase from $1877.12 billion in 2024 to $1924.25 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%. Factors contributing to this growth in the historical period include economic stability and growth, urbanization trends, government regulations, changes in consumer behavior and preferences, as well as global events and crises.

It is anticipated that the market size of commercial buildings will experience consistent growth in the upcoming years. The market is expected to expand to $2248.79 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0%. The predicted growth in this period is due to factors such as flexible work practices, efforts to mitigate climate change, swift urbanization in developing markets, the influence of e-commerce on retail spaces, and government initiatives and incentives. Key trends for this forecast period encompass enhanced security systems, modular construction, data-led decision making, intelligent building technology, and digital transformation.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Commercial Buildings Market?

The commercial buildings market is predicted to grow due to the rise in green building constructions. Green buildings embody a construction approach that not only consumes fewer resources but also leads to less costly, healthier, and more eco-friendly structures considering the entire life cycle of a structure. Due to their capability to diminish annual operating costs, green buildings are employed in commercial settings, hence, their increased construction would drive the market growth. As an example, the Singaporean government's Building and Construction Authority (BCA) reported in July 2024 that the earlier Green Building Masterplan aimed at greening 80% of Singapore's buildings (based on gross floor area, GFA) by 2030. By 2022 end, approximately 55% of these buildings had attained green certification. This rise in green building construction, hence, is fueling the commercial buildings market.

Which Players Dominate The Commercial Buildings Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Commercial Buildings include:

. Brookfield Business Partners LP

. CBRE Group Inc.

. Bechtel Corporation

. Turner Construction Company

. Skanska AB

. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

. Obayashi Corporation

. Fluor Corporation

. Kiewit Corporation

. AECOM Technology Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Commercial Buildings Industry?

Commercial building market's key players are steering towards sustainable architecture, like rooftop solar installations, not only to fulfill their environmental duties but also to establish a competitive stance. A rooftop solar installation is a setup that employs solar panels on a building's roof to capture sunlight and convert it into electricity. For illustration, JEG Development Corporation (JDC), a family-owned Filipino corporation, joined forces with COREnergy Inc., a US-based Real Estate Investment Trust, in January 2023. Together, they unveiled a 37kWp rooftop solar system on the 22-storey JEG Tower, One Acacia, crowning it Cebu's initial solar-fueled commercial skyscraper. The solar project interconnected to the grid is predicted to generate 77 MWh of power each year while reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 30 metric tons. The JEG Tower, bearing the highest Gold commendation under Cebu City's LEED rating for eco-friendly buildings, signifies COREnergy's fifth operating distributed solar project in Cebu.

Global Commercial Buildings Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The commercial buildings market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: New Construction, Repair And Maintenance, Refurbishment And Demolition

2) By Application: Owned, Rental

3) By End User: Offices, Retail, Leisure, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By New Construction: Office Buildings, Retail Spaces, Warehouses And Distribution Centers, Hotels And Hospitality

2) By Repair And Maintenance: Routine Maintenance Services, Emergency Repairs, Facility Management Services

3) By Refurbishment And Demolition: Interior Renovations, Structural Upgrades, Demolition Services

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Commercial Buildings Market?

In 2024, the commercial buildings market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The market report for commercial buildings encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

