Busan Promotes The 'Starry Night' Tourism Brand To The Japanese Market

A night view of Suyeong Bay Yachting Center in Busan's Marine City district. (Source Busan Metropolitan City)

A sunset at Jangrim Port, known as the Venice of Busan. (Source Busan Metropolitan City)

Street food at a night market(Source Busan Tourism Organization)

Busan, South Korea will be promoting its new nighttime tourism brand, "Starry Night Busan", at Tourism Expo Japan 2025 in Aichi.



.Event Name: Tourism EXPO Japan 2025

.Dates & Times: September 25 (Thu) - September 28 (Sun), 2025

* Trade Days: September 25 (Thu) - September 26 (Fri) | 10:00 - 18:00

* Public Days: September 27 (Sat) - September 28 (Sun) | 10:00 - 18:00 (closes at 17:00 on the 28th)

.Venue: Aichi Sky Expo (Aichi International Exhibition Center), Exhibition Hall F

.Exhibition Location: Exhibition Hall F, Korea Pavilion, "Night Tourism Zone," Busan Booth HYEMIN OH

The expert(PR Agency of Busan Tourism Organization)

+82 70-8080-5571

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Busan(Busan Tourism Organization), designated as a "Global Nighttime Tourism City" in 2023, will participate in Tourism Expo Japan 2025, the country's largest tourism exhibition, from September 25-28 at Aichi Sky Expo in Aichi Prefecture. The city will operate a booth in the "Night Tourism Zone" within the "Tsunagaru, Korea" (Connected, Korea) Korean pavilion to promote its "Starry Night Busan " brand.The City Japanese Tourists Love, and One That Shines at NightAccording to data released by the Busan Tourism Organization, the number of foreign tourists visiting Busan in 2024 increased by a remarkable 118% compared to the previous year, showing explosive growth. In March 2025, Japanese tourists accounted for the highest percentage of international visitors, proving the high level of interest in Busan from Japan. Busan is a dynamic city where beautiful beaches, bustling markets, and modern skyscrapers coexist, but its true charm emerges after sunset.New Nighttime Tourism OfferingsThe Starry Night Busan initiative highlights a range of evening activities. Visitors can enjoy a Dinner River Cruise with stunning views of the city's glittering skyline, or attend a Night Music“Campnic”, an outdoor concert that combines camping and picnicking at the trendy Dadaepo Beach. There's also a collaborative pop-up store in Yongdusan Park featuring popular Korean characters.“Starry Night Busan”, which blends a modern city's sensibility with local culture and the latest Korean tourism trends, will captivate Japanese tourists with a different charm than what is seen during the day.An All-Night Feast of Fun and FoodBusan is a paradise for food lovers. The city's vibrant night markets and diverse restaurants offer everything from fresh seafood to classic street food, all in a safe environment. At Sajik Baseball Stadium, home of the local team the Lotte Giants, visitors can enjoy the thrill of a night game while savoring great ballpark food. The team's passionate and energetic fans turn every game into a lively festival. For those seeking to relax, beauty salons and spa complexes stay open late so visitors can unwind and recharge.See You at the 'Starry Night Busan' Booth!The 'Starry Night Busan' booth at the '2025 Tourism Expo Japan' will host a variety of events for visitors. From September 25 to 26, consultations will be held for the Japanese tourism industry and media, with Japanese language materials and dedicated on-site staff available. On September 27 and 28, special events will be prepared for the general public, including a souvenir gift for those who participate in a short and simple survey. If you are planning your next vacation, be sure to visit the 'Starry Night Busan' booth to get inspiration for a new journey.