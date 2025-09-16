Your Body Isn't Broken-It's Out Of Balance: New Book Delivers The Missing Blueprint To Restore Hormone Balance, Sleep, Gut, And Metabolic Health

MENAFN - GetNews)



Fix Hidden Health Imbalances - A new book by Travis WoodleyClinician Travis Woodley's "You're Not Broken-You're Out of Balance" offers solutions for fatigue, weight issues, and brain fog through hormone balance, gut health, and sleep optimization. Drawing on 17+ years in emergency medicine, Woodley provides a practical roadmap to restore energy and vitality. Available now on Amazon and RebuildMetabolicHealth.

Millions of people live with fatigue, stubborn weight, restless sleep, and brain fog, often told by doctors that“everything looks normal.” In his new book, You're Not Broken -You're Out of Balance, clinician and author Travis Woodley, MSN, RN, CRNP, exposes why these struggles aren't aging or lack of willpower-they're signals of hidden imbalances that can be fixed.

Drawing on nearly two decades in emergency medicine and cardiology, Woodley saw a troubling pattern: health crises don't start in the hospital, they start years earlier with overlooked signs of imbalance. His new book offers readers a practical, step-by-step plan to take back control before those small issues become lifelong problems.

Inside the Book, Readers Will Discover:



The overlooked hormone imbalances that fuel fatigue, weight gain, mood swings, and low libido-and how to restore balance safely.

How gut health and sleep drive energy, focus, and longevity.

The truth about peptide therapy and why high-performance clinics and athletes rely on it. A whole-system strategy that works in real life-without fad diets or“try harder” gimmicks.

“This isn't another wellness fad,” says Woodley.“It's a lifeline. If you've been dismissed, misdiagnosed, or told your labs are normal when you don't feel normal-this book shows you why, and how to finally get your life back.”

You're Not Broken-You're Out of Balance is already making waves with readers who say they finally feel seen, understood, and empowered. More than a health book, it's a roadmap to lasting energy, confidence, and vitality.

Availability

The book is available now on Amazon and at RebuildMetabolicHealth .

About the Author

Travis Woodley, MSN, RN, CRNP, is a clinician, author, and founder of Revitalize Medical Clinic, Revitalize Nutrition, and Revitalize Aesthetics & Wellness. With more than 17 years in frontline medicine, his mission is to stop crises before they start by restoring balance, rebuilding health, and helping people reclaim their lives.