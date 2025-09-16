Ahead Of High-Stakes General Assembly Week, Guterres Urges World Leaders To 'Get Serious And Deliver'

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Vibhu Mishra

NEW YORK, USA – UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged world leaders to“get serious – and deliver” as they begin arriving in New York for the high-level week of the 80th General Assembly.

Speaking at a press conference at the UN Headquarters on Tuesday in New York, he warned that global divisions, conflicts and crises have left the very principle of international cooperation to its most fragile point in decades.

“Some call it the World Cup of diplomacy,” Guterres said.

“But this cannot be about scoring points – it must be about solving problems. There is too much at stake. ”

Adrift in uncharted waters

The UN chief described a world adrift in“turbulent, uncharted waters,” listing widening geopolitical divides, escalating conflicts, climate change, runaway technologies, and rising inequalities, as challenges that demand urgent solutions.

“ International cooperation is straining under pressures unseen in our lifetimes, ” he said.

Nearly 150 heads of state and government are expected in New York next week, alongside thousands of officials and diplomats.

Guterres said he would personally hold more than 150 bilateral meetings, pressing leaders“to speak directly with each other, to bridge divides, to reduce risks, to find solutions.”

UN chief's key themes

The secretary-general highlighted peace, climate, responsible innovation, gender equality, development financing and UN reform as central themes of the week.

He called for urgent steps to end wars in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan and beyond, and reiterated the need for“a just, lasting peace in the Middle East based on a two-State solution.”

On climate, he urged countries to bring forward stronger national plans to keep global warming below the 1.5°C threshold envisioned in the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change – which seems increasingly out of reach.

He also announced the launch of a Global Dialogue on AI Governance to ensure technology develops with benefits to humanity“at the centre.”

No more 'posturing and promises'

The week will also feature a first-ever biennial summit bringing together international financial institutions and world leaders to advance commitments on financing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – which are seriously off-track – as well as commemorations of the 30th anniversary of the landmark Beijing conference on gender equality.

“ The list is long because the needs are great, ” Guterres said, adding that the current global crises demand not“posturing and promises” but leadership that is committed to making concrete progress.

He concluded with a blunt appeal:“ The United Nations is the place. Next week is the time. Leaders must get serious – and deliver. ”

