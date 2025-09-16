Zego Leads The UK Shift From Black Box To App-Based Telematics Insurance

LONDON, UK - Zego, the UK's first insurtech unicorn and a pioneer in telematics insurance, has announced its ambition to reshape how drivers think about car insurance.

Traditionally, telematics or more commonly known in the UK as black box insurance - has relied on devices installed in vehicles to monitor driving behaviour. Zego has replaced that with a simpler, app-based approach that gives drivers more control, transparency, and support in becoming safer on the road.

A better alternative to black box insurance

While black box insurance has helped many drivers, especially new ones, access fairer cover, the model has always come with extra steps and hassle - from installation to limited visibility of how data is used. Zego's app-based telematics system removes those barriers. Using smartphone sensors, it tracks speed, braking, and cornering in real time, giving drivers clear feedback and building a profile that reflects how they actually drive.

This makes Zego's telematics product more accessible, transparent, and safety-focused than traditional black box insurance. Drivers don't just get monitored - they get insights that encourage safer habits, helping to reduce risks on the road for everyone.

Car insurance for new drivers

Zego's current focus is on new driver insurance, a group that has long faced some of the highest premiums in the UK. By using app-based telematics, Zego gives new drivers the chance to prove themselves safely on the road, rather than being judged solely on age, postcode, or lack of experience.

Every journey contributes to a driver profile, helping to show careful habits and build a fairer renewal price. For new drivers, that means the opportunity to demonstrate safe driving sooner and access more transparent cover than with traditional insurance.

Zego's mission

Zego's mission is to make insurance fairer and safer through telematics. By moving black box technology into an app, it has made telematics insurance easier to use, more transparent, and more effective at encouraging good driving.

Commenting on Zego's direction, Sten Saar, CEO of Zego , said:“Car insurance in the UK has relied on outdated models for too long, leaving drivers paying more than they should. Zego is redefining the market with telematics insurance that is app-based, simple, and safety-focused, giving people cover that reflects how they really drive. For new drivers in particular, it's about proving yourself on the road and being recognised for it. That's what sets Zego apart.”