Glioblastoma Market: Epidemiology, Treatment Landscape, And Key Players Delveinsight, Prominent Companies Active In This Space Include Bayer, Chimerix, Aivita Biomedical, Denovo Biopharma, Northwest

"Glioblastoma Market"As per DelveInsight, the Glioblastoma Market is expected to expand at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period (2024-2034), owing to the launch of new therapies in the market and the rise in the number of cases.

Emerging therapies such as Avastin, Temodar/Temodal, ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine), VBI-1901, Selinexor (KPT-330), Trans Sodium Crocetinate, Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), and others are anticipated to drive growth in the Glioblastoma market over the coming years.

DelveInsight has introduced a new report,“Glioblastoma – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2034”, which provides a comprehensive overview of the disease, covering historical and projected epidemiology along with market trends across the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan.

According to DelveInsight, the glioblastoma market is expected to experience substantial growth from 2024 to 2034, fueled by the launch of new therapies and a rising number of diagnosed cases.

In the United States, gender-specific incidence data from 2021 showed a higher prevalence among males, with about 7,705 cases, compared to a smaller number in females.

In December 2024, Kazia Therapeutics received feedback from the FDA indicating that its brain cancer drug paxalisib is unlikely to gain accelerated approval, as the 3.8-month overall survival benefit observed in the Phase II/III GBM-AGILE trial did not meet the required threshold. Conversely, on October 15, 2024, the FDA granted Fast Track designation to Lantern Pharma's LP-184, a small-molecule alkylating agent for glioblastoma. LP-184 induces DNA damage to destroy tumor cells and is being evaluated in a Phase 1a trial for multiple solid tumors, including GBM. The designation is intended to expedite its development and review, reflecting the urgent need for effective treatments against aggressive brain cancers.

Leading players in the glioblastoma space include Bayer, Chimerix, Aivita Biomedical, Denovo Biopharma, Northwest Therapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune, DNAtrix, Immunomic Therapeutics, Imvax, MimiVax, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Epitopoietic Research Corporation (ERC), Istari Oncology, SonALAsense, Kintara Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Medicenna Therapeutics, BioMimetix, Eisai, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Kazia Therapeutics, Oblato, Genenta Science, Enterome, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Forma Therapeutics, VBI Vaccines, TME Pharma, and others. Promising emerging therapies include Dazukibart (PF-06823859) and additional candidates currently in development.

Glioblastoma Overview

Glioblastoma is the most prevalent primary tumor of the central nervous system (CNS), especially among adults. While advances in diagnostic methods and therapeutic approaches have been made, the overall prognosis for patients remains unfavorable. These tumors most often develop in the cerebrum, the region of the forebrain responsible for higher functions such as speech and emotional processing. The precise cause of glioblastoma is still uncertain. In some cases, it develops from the malignant progression of pre-existing low-grade astrocytomas, while in others, it arises spontaneously (de novo) without any prior tumor.

Glioblastoma Market Outlook

Treating glioblastoma is especially challenging because tumor cells can respond differently to therapies-some are sensitive, while others show resistance. Consequently, management often relies on a multimodal strategy, typically combining surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, or stereotactic radiosurgery. Post-surgical treatments, such as radiation or chemotherapy, are frequently employed to improve patient outcomes.

Surgery is usually the first-line intervention, serving to confirm the diagnosis, relieve intracranial pressure, and remove as much of the tumor as safely possible. This method, known as“maximum safe resection,” focuses on excising the tumor while minimizing the risk of permanent neurological damage.

The glioblastoma treatment landscape is evolving with innovative therapies, including gene therapy candidates like Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111) from VBL Therapeutics, as well as immunotherapy and vaccine-based approaches such as VBI-1901, AV-Glioblastoma-1, ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine), and Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401), being advanced by companies like VBI Vaccines, Aivita Biomedical, Immunomic Therapeutics, and DNAtrix.

The pipeline features several promising therapies in mid-to-late clinical stages. Notable contenders include Paxalisib (GDC-0084) from Kazia Therapeutics, LAM561 from Laminar Pharmaceuticals, and Tasadenoturev (DNX-2401) from DNAtrix, all anticipated to significantly shape the market outlook in the coming years.

Glioblastoma Emerging Drugs:



Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111): VBL Therapeutics

Trans Sodium Crocetinate: Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Selinexor (KPT-330): Karyopharm Therapeutics

VBI-1901: VBI Vaccines ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine): Immunomic Therapeutics

Glioblastoma Marketed Drugs



Avastin: Genentech Temodar/Temodal: Merck

Scope of the Glioblastoma Market Report



Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Glioblastoma Companies: Bayer, Chimerix, Aivita Biomedical, Denovo Biopharma, Northwest Therapeutics, VBL Therapeutics, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune, DNAtrix, Immunomic Therapeutics, Imvax, MimiVax, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Epitopoietic Research Corporation (ERC), Istari Oncology, SonALAsense, Kintara Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Medicenna Therapeutics, BioMimetix, Eisai and Merck Sharp & Dohme, Kazia Therapeutics, Oblato, Genenta Science, Enterome, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Forma Therapeutics, VBI Vaccines, TME Pharma, and others

Key Glioblastoma Therapies: Avastin, Temodar/Temodal, ITI-1000 (pp65 DC Vaccine), VBI-1901, Selinexor (KPT-330), Trans Sodium Crocetinate, Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111), and others

Glioblastoma Therapeutic Assessment: Glioblastoma current marketed and Glioblastoma emerging therapies

Glioblastoma Market Dynamics: Glioblastoma market drivers and Glioblastoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Glioblastoma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Glioblastoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Key benefits of the Glioblastoma Market Report:

Glioblastoma market report covers a descriptive overview and comprehensive insight of the Glioblastoma Epidemiology and Glioblastoma market in the 7MM (the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK) & Japan).

The Glioblastoma market report provides insights into the current and emerging therapies.

The Glioblastoma market report provides a global historical and forecasted market covering drug outreach in 7MM.

The Glioblastoma market report offers an edge that will help in developing business strategies by understanding trends shaping and driving the Glioblastoma market.

