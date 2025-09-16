Maya Florido Awarded Scholarship From E.E. Smith Alumni Sports Hall Of Fame, Inc.

MENAFN - GetNews)



FAYETTEVILLE, NC - September 16, 2025 - The E.E. Smith Alumni Sports Hall of Fame, Inc . Powered by Jerome Scott The Insurance Guy and Covington Insurance, LLC proudly announced that recent high school graduate and standout softball player Maya Florido has been awarded a scholarship as she begins her college journey. The award reflects the Hall of Fame's ongoing mission to support young student-athletes in pursuit of academic and athletic excellence.

Maya, described by her family and mentors as fun, bubbly, and hardworking, has already demonstrated a strong commitment to both education and athletics. A graduate with a passion for science, she developed a special interest in chemistry during her high school years, crediting the engaging instruction of her teacher, Linda Jarman , for sparking her enthusiasm in the subject. This academic foundation is serving as a launchpad for her future studies.

With the help of the Hall of Fame scholarship, Maya is now an incoming freshman at Fayetteville Technical Community College , where she plans to pursue a two-year degree in medical sonography . After completing the program, she intends to continue her education by majoring in business administration at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (NC A&T) . This dual focus reflects her long-term vision of combining health sciences with entrepreneurial ambition.

The recognition came during an interview conducted by ShaDonna“Mo” McPhaul , Public Relations Director for the E.E. Smith Alumni Sports Hall of Fame, Inc. McPhaul highlighted not only Maya's athletic achievements on the softball field but also her determination to balance academics, athletics, and personal goals. She underscored the role of public relations in amplifying stories like Maya's, ensuring that young scholars receive recognition for their accomplishments and encouragement to continue striving toward success.

“Maya represents the very best of what we hope to see in our scholarship recipients,” said McPhaul.“She is committed to excellence, dedicated to her studies, and full of promise. We are excited to celebrate her as she begins this new chapter and to share her story with the community.”

Maya's mother expressed pride in her daughter's achievements and encouraged her to keep applying for scholarships as a way to build financial support for her education and future plans. The scholarship not only helps offset the cost of tuition but also supports Maya's personal goals, such as saving toward her first car, which will provide her with greater independence as she balances school and extracurricular commitments.

The E.E. Smith Alumni Sports Hall of Fame, Inc. has a long tradition of honoring and supporting student-athletes. By awarding scholarships, the organization continues to invest in the next generation of leaders who carry forward the legacy of determination, discipline, and community involvement associated with E.E. Smith High School and its alumni network.

As Maya begins her college career, she stands as an inspiration for current students and alumni alike. Her story reflects the values of perseverance, academic curiosity, and community spirit that the Hall of Fame seeks to recognize and uplift.

For more information about the E.E. Smith Alumni Sports Hall of Fame, Inc., its mission, and scholarship opportunities, please visit .