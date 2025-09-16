Dr. Yve Ruiz's 'BOLD & Brilliant!' Summit Empowers Women To Stop Shrinking And Instead, Have It All

Dr. Yve Ruiz invites women around the world to join her Bold & Brilliant! Summit to help women everywhere claim a life they will love.

Dr. Yve Ruiz, dually trained in family medicine and psychiatry, now guides business women in any manipulative situation to stop shrinking and to thrive boldly.

When we as women rewire our wiring, we force new circuits in business, relationships, and everyday life. That's what BOLD & Brilliant! is all about: helping women stop shrinking to fit and start leading without limits.

Dr. Yve Ruiz's best-selling book "Emerging from the Shadow of Narcissism" shares her personal tale of struggle to triumph to helping other women escape feeling small to claim a life of purpose, joy, and personal strength.

Virtual Transformational Summit Launches September 22–23, 2025

- Dr. Yve RuizLAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On September 22 and 23, 2025, women around the globe will unite virtually for an unprecedented gathering of vision, resilience, and leadership. "BOLD & Brilliant! The Summit For Business Women Who Are Done Shrinking to Fit and Who Want to Have It All" will take place online, free of charge, welcoming bosses, entrepreneurs, and others who are past their breakdown but not finding their breakthrough.Hosted by Dr. Yve Alexandra Ruiz -a dually trained family physician, psychiatrist-gone-rogue, and No-Nonsense Navigator of Narcissistic Relationships turned global empowerment leader-the event promises to equip women with tools, stories, and strategies to thrive unapologetically in both business and life.“For too long, women have been told to trade away their brilliance just to fit into systems never designed for them,” said Dr. Ruiz.“This Summit was born to end that cycle. Together, we'll show that women don't need to shrink or choose between success and fulfillment. When we, as women, rewire our internal systems, we forge new circuits in business, relationships, and life. That's what BOLD & Brilliant! is about: helping women to stop shrinking and start leading without limits. Because when you rewire your mind, the world has no choice but to rewire around you.”The Summit features 20 powerhouse speakers opening up about real life hardships that helped them break ceilings, rise stronger, and create lives they are unapologetically proud of. Through these conversations, attendees will walk away with practical tools, fresh perspectives, and the inspiration to thrive-whether in business boardrooms or in their own homes.This transformative two-day event is offered free of charge. For those who want the flexibility to watch on their own time and unlock exclusive speaker bonuses, a VIP pass is available.VIP registration provides:.Lifetime access to all event recordings.Up to 20 exclusive gifts from speakers (each valued at $200+)Early-bird pricing is just $47 when purchased before September 22. The price rises to $67 on Sept. 22 and $147 after the Summit. For women whose lives are full of packed schedules, VIP ensures you don't miss a single insight.About Yve Alexandra Ruiz, MDProudly rooted in Southern Orange County, California, Dr. Yve Alexandra Ruiz is a physician-turned-keynote-speaker, dually-trained in family medicine and psychiatry, and known worldwide as the No-Nonsense Navigator on Narcissistic Relationships.Her work blends medical expertise with mastery in cutting-edge modalities using her proprietary east-meets-west strategy that empowers women to confidently crush manipulation, stand unshakably with activated inner authority, and emerge unstoppable in the face of life's toughest challenges. She equips women to cultivate resilience, sharpen their presence, and thrive boldly in both business and personal life.Dr. Yve has been recognized both locally and globally as an authority on narcissistic relationships and women's leadership, with features in publications such as The Los Angeles Tribune and best-selling books, "The Moral Compass – 28 Principles for Integrity Driven Leadership " and "Emerging from the Shadow of Narcissism."# # #

