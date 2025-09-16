Belt And Road Initiative Exhibition 2025 Showcases Strengthened China-Bangladesh Cooperation In Dhaka

MENAFN - GetNews) The Belt and Road Initiative in Bangladesh Exhibition 2025 was held in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13 year's exhibition brought together 43 companies from China, Bangladesh, Britain, and other countries, with 76 booths set up.







DHAKA - Sep 16, 2025 - The Belt and Road Initiative in Bangladesh Exhibition 2025 was held in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13.

During the event, government officials, experts, scholars, and business representatives from both China and Bangladesh spoke highly of the achievements of the Belt and Road Initiativ (BRI) in Bangladesh, noting that the initiative has shown lasting momentum and resilience, and that there is vast potential for bilateral cooperation.

This year's exhibition brought together 43 companies from China, Bangladesh, Britain, and other countries, with 76 booths set up. Participating enterprises covered a wide range of sectors, including infrastructure, power and energy, finance, and technology. Through thematic forums, as well as model displays, photos, and videos, the exhibition showcased the fruitful outcomes of the BRI in Bangladesh.

Majedul Haque Patwary, vice president of Midland Bank, one of the exhibitors, said that the bank is heavily involved in the BRI. "Our bank serves as the financial engine of this initiative, bridging the Chinese business community with Bangladeshi enterprises. We believe our services and technology will strengthen cooperation between companies in both countries."

Mirana Mahrukh, additional secretary of the Economic Relations Division under the Ministry of Finance, said that the relationship between the two countries has reached a new height, and that Bangladesh's development aspirations have been greatly aided by joining the BRI.

"Our development goals in sectors such as energy, transportation, connectivity, water resources management, urban infrastructure, and regional cooperation have been strongly supported ..." Mirana said, adding, "Moreover, cooperation in education, health, cultural exchanges, and joint ventures in other areas helps us build not only infrastructure but also mutual understanding."

Bangladesh's Commerce Adviser Bashir Uddin said the two countries have broad potential for cooperation in areas such as manufacturing and export diversification.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said, "China is willing to continue working with Bangladesh to advance the high-quality development of the Belt and Road Initiative, promoting continuous new achievements in bilateral cooperation and benefiting the people of both countries."

