Richard K. Perkins Releases New Historical Novel The Tide Waits For No Woman
"The Tide Waits for No Woman by Richard K. Perkins"A Woman's Courage, A Nation in Turmoil: New Historical Novel Explores Identity, Survival, and the Meaning of Freedom
In a time of uncertainty and upheaval, one woman's journey through grief, moral courage, and self-discovery becomes a quiet act of rebellion in The Tide Waits for No Woman , a poignant new historical novel from Richard K. Perkins.
Set in the tense prelude to the American Civil War, the story follows newlywed Abby Anderson, who receives word that her husband has perished at sea. Rather than succumb to the rigid mourning rituals of 1860s society, Abby channels her grief into purpose by joining a local Underground Railroad effort. Her mission takes a harrowing turn when an early snowstorm traps her deep in the Maine wilderness with a fugitive slave family, an Acadian trapper named Bill Boudreaux, and two Abenaki teenagers.
As harsh winter conditions force the group to depend on one another for survival, unexpected bonds form-challenging social norms and setting Abby on a course that will test her heart, her values, and her place in the world.
With lyrical prose and deeply human characters, The Tide Waits for No Woman blends historical fact with evocative fiction, offering readers an immersive look into antebellum life, racial injustice, and the quiet heroism of ordinary people. Perfect for fans of Kristin Hannah, Geraldine Brooks, and Cold Mountain, this sweeping novel reminds us that even in the most divided times, compassion can forge powerful connections.
“A deeply moving story of resilience, love, and the moral choices that shape us.” – Early Reader Review
About the Author:
Richard K. Perkins was born in Salem, Massachusetts, and raised in two New England villages. A US Naval Academy graduate and former career naval officer, he has since served as a systems engineer in the aerospace sector. A lifelong student of history, Perkins holds advanced degrees from the National Intelligence University, Johns Hopkins SAIS, and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. His writing has appeared in The Doctor T. J. Eckleburg Review and Penn Union. He lives in Southeastern Virginia with his wife.
Learn more:
The Tide Waits for No Woman is available for pre-order at major retailers including:
Amazon:
Barnes and Noble:
Kohler Books:
Bookshop:
Google Books:
Book Information
The Tide Waits for No Woman By Richard K. Perkins Publisher: Köehler Books | Release Date: September 16, 2025
ISBN: 979-8888248041 | Genre: Historical Fiction, American Civil War
BookBuzz helps indie authors, hybrid authors, and small publishers promote and market their books. We also help with book reviews, publicity, and more. Let's Create Some Buzz For Your Book!!!
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment