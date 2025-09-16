Bruce Landsberg Draws On A Lifetime Of Aviation Experience To Deliver A Must-Read On Flight Safety

Bruce Landsberg, retired as the Vice Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board and is the past President of the AOPA Air Safety Institute. He brings decades of aviation leadership, accident investigation, and pilot education to bear in his new book Learning From Icarus: Aviation Safety Lessons from the Past and Present.

With over 50 years in the cockpit and at the forefront of aviation safety advocacy, Landsberg is recognized as one of the most respected voices in the field. His insight into how and why pilots make critical errors has shaped national policy and helped thousands of aviators make better decisions.

In Learning From Icarus, Landsberg dissects some of the most impactful aviation accidents, both well-known and obscure. With the precision of an investigator and the heart of an educator, he draws on NTSB case files, cockpit voice recorders, and firsthand experience. He also explores human factors such as overconfidence, fatigue, and optimism bias. Each chapter focuses on a different hazard area, from weather and automation to takeoff errors, midair collisions, and pilot response to emergencies.

More than just the usual catalog of tragedy, the book provides powerful lessons for pilots, instructors, regulators, and aviation enthusiasts alike. The writing style is sharp and accessible with a focus on real-world relevance. Every chapters includes case studies with commentary that goes well beyond just probable cause.

Learning From Icarus is now available in print and digital formats and is already being praised by aviation professionals as a vital resource for today's pilots.

About the author:

Bruce Landsberg is a seasoned aviation safety expert with over 7,000 flight hours with a lifelong commitment to improving aviation safety. He retired as Vice Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), where he served on crash investigation Go-Teams and adjudicated FAA and U.S. Coast Guard certificate actions. Prior to that, he led the AOPA Foundation and Air Safety Institute for over two decades, guiding national safety programs and pilot education initiatives.

A former U.S. Air Force missile officer turned flight instructor, Bruce holds an Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) certificate and FAA Gold Seal instructor ratings. He has worked for industry leaders like Cessna and FlightSafety International, where he helped develop aircraft sales programs and train future airline pilots. Honored with the FAA's Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, Bruce has authored hundreds of safety articles and presented at aviation seminars internationally. Still flying his Beechcraft Bonanza, he humbly considers himself a lifelong student pilot.

