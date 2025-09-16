Ukraine Debunks Russian Fake About Use Of Civilians As“Human Shields” In Dnipropetrovsk Region
Propagandists alleged that the Ukrainian defenders forced local residents to carry the wounded, transport ammunition, dig trenches, and that firing positions were supposedly set up in civilian homes.
“There is no evidence to support this information. Propagandists rely exclusively on so-called 'eyewitnesses' who cannot be identified. This is a standard tactic of Russian media - spreading emotional stories without any proof,” the Center noted.
The main goal of this disinformation, as the Center emphasized, is to undermine trust in Ukrainian defenders and to justify the war crimes committed by Russian troops themselves.Read also: Russians spreading fake video about“inhumane training of mobilized soldiers” – CCD
As reported by Ukrinform, Kremlin propagandists are also spreading a fake about alleged Ukrainian“suicide squads” supposedly covering the“retreat” of Ukrainian forces on the Pokrovsk front.
