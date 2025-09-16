Syrian Gov't Launches National Roadmap To Address Situation In Sweida
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- The Syrian government, supported by Jordan and the United States, launched on Tuesday a comprehensive roadmap to address the situation in southern Sweida Governorate.
In a joint press conference in Damascus with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ayman al-Safadi, and US Special Envoy for Syria, Thomas Barrack, the Syrian Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Asaad al-Shibani outlined the main points of the roadmap, the Syrian news agency (SANA) reported.
The Syrian minister stated that the roadmap aims to heal the governorate's wounds, achieve development and consolidate national security, rejecting any foreign interference that would undermine Syria's territorial integrity.
"As experience has taught us, there is no cure for those wounds unless we, the Syrians, sit together, heal our wounds with our own hands, rebuild what has been destroyed, and turn a new page based on unity, reconciliation and a shared destiny," al-Shaibani told reporters.
He said that this roadmap is supported by both the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the United States of America and includes a number of practical steps;
First: Holding accountable all those whose hands were stained by attacks on civilians and their property, in full coordination with the United Nations system for investigation and inquiry.
Second: Ensure the continued flow of humanitarian and medical aid without interruption.
Third: Compensate those affected, restore villages and towns and facilitate the return of displaced persons.
Fourth: Restore basic services and create conditions for a return to normal life.
Fifth: Deploy local forces from the Ministry of Interior to protect roads and secure the movement of people and trade. Sixth: Work to uncover the fate of missing persons and return detainees and abductees to their families from all parties.
Finally, launch an internal reconciliation process involving all components of the governorate.
Al-Shaibani emphasized that the Syrian state is the broadest umbrella for its people, and it is of its duty to facilitate the return of the displaced and restore trust among members of society so that they can return and coexist as they did before.
For his part, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi affirmed that his country stands completely with sisterly Syria in its reconstruction efforts, which guarantee its security, unity, stability, and the safety and sovereignty of all its citizens.
He stressed his country's rejection of any interference in Syrian affairs, especially in southern Syria, considering it a direct threat to Jordanian security.
He also affirmed his country's rejection of Israeli attacks on Syria and its sectarian meddling aimed at destabilizing Syria's security and stability.
US Special Envoy Tom Barrack affirmed the United States' commitment to supporting the Syrian government, considering that Syria has a long history and a new, young government striving for prosperity.
"The steps taken by the Syrian government today are historic, and building trust is a process that occurs gradually and slowly but continues for many years," Barrack said.
He added that the Syrian government, in cooperation with Jordan, is working to sponsor a roadmap that brings together the various components to arrive at a clear and comprehensive image. He noted that the United States has contributed to this effort to achieve the desired goal. (end)
