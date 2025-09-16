Kuwait Welcomes UN Report On Genocide Committed Against Palestinians
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed on Tuesday Kuwait's welcome of the UN independent international investigation committee report, which stresses a full genocide crime committed by the Israeli occupation forces against the brotherly Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip.
Undoubtedly, this report affirmed the Israeli occupation criminal intentions to implement policies aiming to systematically destroy the brotherly people of Palestine, the Ministry said in a statement.
Kuwait renews its call for the international community and the UN Security Council to immediately take action to halt this genocide and protect innocent civilians in the occupied Palestinian territories, it added.
Kuwait also calls for holding the Israeli occupation accountable for its blatant violation of international law and international humanitarian law to ensure that the occupation will not go unpunished, it noted. (end)
