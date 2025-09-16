The West African Development Bank (BOAD) Joins The Global Alliance Against Hunger And Poverty

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The West African Development Bank (BOAD) ( ) announced its official membership in the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty. This initiative, spearheaded by the Brazilian Presidency of the G20, seeks to eradicate hunger and poverty (SDGs 1 & 2) and reduce inequalities (SDG 10) by supporting low-income countries.

By joining the 197 members of the Alliance-which already includes 102 countries, 29 international organizations, 14 financial institutions, and 52 foundations - BOAD reaffirms its commitment to strengthening food security efforts across West Africa. This membership, approved in August 2025, will enable the Bank to leverage international synergies and gain access to dedicated support mechanisms to achieve its objectives.

BOAD's participation is anchored around two core pillars of the Alliance: financing and knowledge sharing. Under the financing pillar, the bank will align its project financing objectives with the Alliance's global effort, with a focus on food security in the sub-region. Under the knowledge-sharing pillar, BOAD, with over fifty years of experience serving the populations of WAEMU member countries, will contribute its technical expertise and operational know-how in the fight against food insecurity. In return, the bank will benefit from the insights and experience of a vast network of partners dedicated to finding sustainable solutions to hunger and poverty worldwide.

This enhanced collaboration will allow BOAD to accelerate the implementation of high-impact programs, leveraging the policy tools and financial resources mobilised by the Alliance.

