Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

The West African Development Bank (BOAD) Joins The Global Alliance Against Hunger And Poverty


2025-09-16 07:01:25
(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LOMÉ, Togo – The West African Development Bank (BOAD) ( ) announced its official membership in the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty. This initiative, spearheaded by the Brazilian Presidency of the G20, seeks to eradicate hunger and poverty (SDGs 1 & 2) and reduce inequalities (SDG 10) by supporting low-income countries.

By joining the 197 members of the Alliance-which already includes 102 countries, 29 international organizations, 14 financial institutions, and 52 foundations - BOAD reaffirms its commitment to strengthening food security efforts across West Africa. This membership, approved in August 2025, will enable the Bank to leverage international synergies and gain access to dedicated support mechanisms to achieve its objectives.

BOAD's participation is anchored around two core pillars of the Alliance: financing and knowledge sharing. Under the financing pillar, the bank will align its project financing objectives with the Alliance's global effort, with a focus on food security in the sub-region. Under the knowledge-sharing pillar, BOAD, with over fifty years of experience serving the populations of WAEMU member countries, will contribute its technical expertise and operational know-how in the fight against food insecurity. In return, the bank will benefit from the insights and experience of a vast network of partners dedicated to finding sustainable solutions to hunger and poverty worldwide.

This enhanced collaboration will allow BOAD to accelerate the implementation of high-impact programs, leveraging the policy tools and financial resources mobilised by the Alliance.

The post The West African Development Bank (BOAD) joins the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty appeared first on Caribbean News Global .

MENAFN16092025000232011072ID1110071186

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search