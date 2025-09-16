Queen Camilla Misses The Duchess Of Kent's Funeral Due To Illness Ahead Of Donald Trump's State Visit
Pope Leo XIV offered a personal tribute to the Duchess of Kent, who converted to Catholicism in 1994, acknowledging her "legacy of Christian goodness" in a message conveyed during the funeral ceremony.
It was the first Catholic requiem mass held for a royal family member in modern British history.Also Read | Donald Trump's UK visit may cost you millions. Here is the bill breakdown
Just hours before the ceremony and before US President Donald Trump' arrival in the UK for a state visit, Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen would not be attending the service, according to a report by AFP.
"With great regret, Her Majesty The Queen has withdrawn from attendance at this afternoon's Requiem Mass for The Duchess of Kent as she is recovering from acute sinusitis," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson was quoted in the report.Also Read | King Charles rolls out the red carpet to woo Trump
Queen Camilla , 78, is expected to join King Charles III for a packed schedule of royal engagements during Trump's state visit on Wednesday and Thursday.
Prince William and his wife, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, also attended Westminster Cathedral to pay their respects.
The king's brother, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, and his ex-wife Sarah, the Duchess of York, were also present.Also Read | Prince Harry speaks out after reunion with King Charles: 'He's great' About the Duchess of Kent
Princess Marina, Duchess of Kent, passed away on September 5, aged 92. She was famous for her association with the Wimbledon tennis tournament and for secretly teaching music at a primary school.
She was a pianist, organist, and singer, born into an aristocratic family in Yorkshire, northern England.
She married Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, in 1961. He is a first cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II and, at 89, still a working member of the royal family.
Camilla is reportedly hoping to recover fully from her illness ahead of Trump's visit. She is scheduled to receive Trump alongside the King at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.
