Zenapet Positioned As A Leader In Pet Wellness As Pet Parents Shift Toward Human-Grade Nutrition

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Costa Mesa, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costa Mesa, California - September 16, 2025 -





NEWPORT BEACH, CA – September 18, 2025 –

Zenapet, a brand established in 2015, today reaffirmed its strategic position in the pet wellness market, aligning with the accelerating consumer trend of pet humanization and the demand for clean-label, human-grade nutritional products. This announcement follows a period of robust growth in the global pet supplements market, with all analyses pointing to a strong, high-growth trajectory for the industry. While the data landscape is fragmented with conflicting valuations, there is a unanimous consensus that the market is in a sustained period of expansion, a result of profound shifts in pet ownership and consumer behavior.

The shift in consumer behavior is driven by the powerful emotional bond between pet owners and their animals, with 97% of pet owners now considering their pets as integral family members. This emotional connection has a direct financial impact, as modern pet parents are increasingly willing to invest in premium, health-focused products to provide health, longevity, and overall quality of life improvements, even before they cut their own expenses. This proactive mindset toward preventive healthcare is a key motivator for supplement purchases, moving beyond addressing a specific ailment to maintaining overall well-being. The pet supplement market is growing at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) ranging from 4.3% to 8.7% over the next several years, with the North American market, already the largest, projected to reach $1.36 billion by 2032.

Zenapet's core brand attributes-such as its unique portfolio of powdered, "human-grade" supplements-are strategically aligned to capitalize on this expansion. The brand's focus on purity and its use of a powdered delivery format is a key differentiator that substantiates these claims by eliminating the need for fillers, binders, and artificial additives often found in common product types like soft chews. This commitment provides pet owners with a profound sense of security and trust in what they are giving their pets. Zenapet's product line includes supplements for both dogs and cats, featuring superfood ingredients like Turkey Tail mushroom and Resveratrol, which reflect a sophisticated, health-conscious formulation that is directly transposed from the human wellness industry.

"Our mission from the start has been to provide premium, human-grade ingredients that are both simple and effective," stated Casey Dawson, Head of Product Development at Zenapet. "We're proud to deliver that elevated quality at a price point that remains approachable for pet parents today. This approach makes it easier for pet owners to nurture their furry friends with trusted products."

Despite conflicting market size valuations, there is a unanimous consensus on the industry's strong growth trajectory. The market's fragmentation is compounded by the absence of a consistent regulatory framework, which can complicate everything from product claims to ingredient sourcing. Zenapet's strategy of focusing on quality and transparency through its "human-grade" claims and third-party certifications is designed to help it rise above the data fragmentation and establish itself as a trusted leader in a more defined, quality-focused niche. By offering an everyday solution for pet parents at an accessible price point, Zenapet continues to differentiate itself with solutions that meet the needs of both pets and their human companions. The company's products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities in the United States, adhering to the highest quality standards.

For more information on Zenapet's commitment to quality and transparency, visit the official Zenapet website .

About Zenapet

Established in 2015, Zenapet is a provider of 100% human-grade, premium superfood-based powdered supplements for dogs and cats. The brand's mission is to offer pet owners a pure and potent alternative to traditional supplements, focusing on clean, effective, and easily digestible formulations for optimal pet wellness.

###

For more information about Zenapet, contact the company here:

Zenapet

Caren Collins

...

CONTACT: Caren Collins