Guinness World Record Attempt

When Life Gets Deep ... Just Keep Swimming!

Oldest Woman to Swim the Catalina Island Channel

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lifelong swimmer Deborah Gardner will attempt a new Guinness World Record as she prepares to conquer the 21-mile Catalina Channel on Wednesday, October 8th, 2025.Deborah Gardner is set to break a nine-year record by swimming between Catalina Island and the California mainland, becoming the oldest gutsy woman to conquer the Catalina Channel, officially becoming a new Guinness World Records holder.The Catalina Island Channel is one of the Oceans Seven, overseen by the World Open Water Swimming Association, and the equivalent of mountaineering's Seven Summits.“This swim isn't just for a record,” Deborah says.“It's honoring my dad, veterans, and anyone who needs proof that you're never too young or too old to hustle.” Supported by a 12-person crew, sponsors, and a special charity mission honoring her 90-year-old father, Major Joedy Gardner (USMC Ret.), Deborah is raising awareness and funds to support service dogs for veterans and reduce suicide for the Southern Cross Service Dogs ...Media are invited to document and report this historic swim. For interviews, media access, event invites, or more information, please contact:Lisa RaymondPresident of Media Relations,Visibly Media LLC(602) 423-2106 U.S.A....

Deborah Gardner In Action

