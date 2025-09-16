Rocktoken Introduces Blockchain Performance Contract Pilot Program

RockToken Posters

New initiative allows participants to evaluate decentralized computing performance in a controlled trial environment

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rocket Finance Limited, known to many as RockToken , has just rolled out an exciting pilot program that introduces a new blockchain-based performance contract. As part of this initiative, new users can take advantage of a non-withdrawable trial credit of US$99. Any interest earned from this credit will go directly to the users, while the trial credit itself will stay within the system for evaluation and testing.The company explains that this program is all about giving participants the chance to explore and evaluate how RockToken's decentralized computing network works. Users can interact with the network and check out performance metrics via a user-friendly dashboard. Plus, there's no need for any external hardware, and the program comes equipped with security and compliance measures to protect user interactions.A representative from RockToken shared that the goal of this pilot is to create a controlled space where individuals can dive into blockchain performance contracts and see how they operate in real-time.Key Program Details- US$99 trial credit for new users- Interest generated from the credit is kept by the user- Clear contract terms backed by a performance dashboard- No external hardware or maintenance required- Security and compliance measures in placeAbout RockTokenRocket Finance Limited, operating under the name RockToken, is dedicated to building infrastructure for decentralized computing environments. The company is focused on developing tools that promote secure and transparent blockchain performance contracts, allowing participants to engage with digital ecosystems in a well-structured way.

