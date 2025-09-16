Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. ("Spectrum" or"the Company") (NYSE: SPB) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On April 26, 2018, Spectrum disclosed disappointing financial results for the second quarter of 2018 due to poorly executed consolidation projects. That same day, CEO Andreas Rouvé resigned. Spectrum's stock price fell approximately 22.1%, from $93.14 to $72.56 per share.

On April 26, 2018, Spectrum disclosed disappointing financial results for the second quarter of 2018 due to poorly executed consolidation projects. That same day, CEO Andreas Rouvé resigned. Spectrum's stock price fell approximately 22.1%, from $93.14 to $72.56 per share.

Defendants immediately represented that the problems at the GAC and HHI facilities were being swiftly corrected. On November 16, 2018, however, the Company disclosed another disastrous quarter driven by a $92.5 million goodwill write-down for GAC, again stemming from the failed consolidations. Spectrum's stock price declined another 19%, from $59.35 to $48.05 per share.

Finally, on January 2, 2019, Spectrum sold its entire GAC division to Energizer Holdings, Inc. In June 2019, the Court appointed the Public School Teachers' Pension and Retirement Fund of Chicago and the Cambridge Retirement System as Lead Plaintiffs, and BLB&G as Lead Counsel for the Class. In July 2019, Lead Plaintiffs filed an Amended Class Action Complaint on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Spectrum or HRG between January 26, 2017 and November 19, 2018, inclusive. In August 2019, Defendants filed a Motion to Dismiss the Amended Complaint for failure to state a claim. Lead Plaintiffs opposed in October 2019, and Defendants filed their reply in November 2019. The Court stayed its decision as the parties pursued mediation.

On August 10, 2020, Lead Plaintiffs and Defendants entered into a Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement for $39 million in cash. That same day, Lead Plaintiffs filed a motion for preliminary approval of the settlement. On September 28, 2020, the Court granted preliminary approval. On February 6, 2021, the Court denied without prejudice final approval of the settlement due to a class member objection, instructing Lead Plaintiffs to either send an amended notice or dismiss claims of HRG stockholders. On April 2, 2021, Lead Plaintiffs issued an amended notice. On June 10, 2021, the Court appointed Jet Capital Master Fund LP as Lead Plaintiff for purchasers of HRG stock.

On August 27, 2021, Spectrum Class Plaintiffs and Defendants entered into a new Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement for $32 million in cash. On August 30, 2021, Spectrum Class Lead Plaintiffs filed a motion for preliminary approval, which the Court granted on November 17, 2021. Final approval was granted on March 18, 2022, following a fairness hearing.

The claims administration process has since concluded. The Court approved the distribution motion on November 18, 2022. The first distribution of the net settlement fund occurred in December 2022, the second in October 2023, and the third in August 2025. Subsequent distributions will occur on a rolling basis, provided net settlement funds remain available.

