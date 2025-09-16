Formfactor Announces Participation In 17Th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2025
|Event location:
|Arrogant Butcher Restaurant
|2 E. Jefferson Street (at S 1st St), Phoenix, Arizona
|Agenda:
|11:00 am
|Registration
|11:30 am
|Networking Luncheon
|12:30 pm - 4:30 pm
|CEO Summit Meeting Sessions
|4:30 pm - 6:30 pm
|Cocktail Reception
The CEO Investor Summit is collectively hosted and funded by participating companies and features a“round-robin” format consisting of small group meetings with company management teams. During the event, investors and analysts will have the opportunity to meet with the majority of the 12 management teams during the small group meeting sessions, the networking luncheon, and the concluding cocktail reception.
The 12 management teams collectively hosting the 17th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2025 include: ACM Research (ACMR), Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), Bitdeer Technologies (BTDR), Cohu, Inc. (COHU), FormFactor (FORM), Ichor Systems (ICHR), Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC), Lasertec ADR (LSRCY), Photronics (PLAB), QuickLogic (QUIK) and SkyWater Technology (SKYT). Stifel and TD Cowen are sponsors of the conference.
Attendance at the CEO Investor Summit is by invitation only and is available solely to accredited investors and publishing research analysts. As space is limited, please RSVP early. Hosts reserve the right to limit attendance as necessary. Last day for registration is September 26, 2025.
RSVP Contacts for 17th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2025
To RSVP for the CEO Investor Summit, please visit the CEO Summit Events website or contact either of the event co-chairs:
Laura J. Guerrant-Oiye
Phone: (808) 960-2642
Email: ...
Claire E. McAdams
Phone: (530) 265-9899
Email: ...
About FormFactor:
FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor's products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company's website at .
