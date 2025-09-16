Pharmagri Capital Partners Targets $10 Billion Federal Procurement Opportunity For Onshored Plant-Based Prescription Drugs Bright Green Corporation“BGXXQ” Q And A

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmAGRI Capital Partners today announced its strategic focus on capturing a $10 billion total addressable market (TAM) in federal procurement of plant-based prescription drugs currently sourced from foreign manufacturers. This segment, while modest in size compared to the broader pharmaceutical industry, represents a critical opportunity to restore control, compliance, and domestic production with a fair transparent pricing model.

CEO Statement:

"The $10B TAM is not about volume-it's about control. Federal agencies already procure these drugs, often from foreign sources. Our goal is to ensure they contract with a sovereign platform like PharmAGRI that can produce and manufacture them on U.S. soil. With Tesla robotics powering our facilities and DEA-licensed infrastructure in place, we can scale with precision, meet federal sourcing mandates, and deliver therapies that are compliant, secure, and American-made."

- Lynn Stockwell, Chairwoman & CEO

PharmAGRI's vertically integrated“seed to prescription drug” model aligns DEA quota with federal contract obligations, enabling predictable scaling and secure sourcing. The company has executed Letters of Intent, one for partnering with Tesla to deploy up to 10,000 Optimus Gen3+ humanoid robots across its SuperPharm and CEA facilities, automating labor, compliance and ensuring diversion control.

Following the merger with Bright Green Corporation (OTC: BGXX), PharmAGRI using the Bright Green assets as the proof of concept, absorbing DEA registrations, Nasdaq, and audited financial history, positioning the company for relisting under a new ticker symbol. A Form S-1 registration statement is in preparation, and no lock-up restrictions will be imposed on non-affiliate shareholders, ensuring full liquidity upon relisting.

Investor Q&A: PharmAGRI–BGXX Merger, Relisting Strategy, and Shareholder Liquidity

Q: What happens to Bright Green Corporation once the merger is approved?

A: Bright Green Corporation will merge out of existence. Its assets, DEA registrations, and Nasdaq history will be absorbed into PharmAGRI Capital Partners. BGXX shareholders will become shareholders of PharmAGRI and may sell or trade their equity once PharmAGRI is relisted on Nasdaq.

Q: What changed with Bright Green Corporation under Lynn Stockwell's leadership?

A: On January 1, 2025, Lynn Stockwell took full control. She terminated prior management, replaced the board, and assumed the role of CEO and Chairwoman. She initiated a court-supervised restructuring that will merge Bright Green into PharmAGRI Capital Partners, consolidating critical assets and will provide the necessary capital upon confirmation.

Q: What will PharmAGRI gain from its merger with Bright Green Corporation (OTC: BGXX)?

A: Following its merger with Bright Green Corporation, PharmAGRI Capital Partners absorbs and maintains the BGXX DEA registrations, Board of Pharmacy licensure, Nasdaq history, and audited financials. These assets provide a federally compliant foundation for relisting and scaling domestic prescription drug manufacturing. The merger is being executed under a court-supervised restructuring plan, ensuring procedural integrity and strategic continuity.

Q: Was Bright Green Corporation a good company to merge with?

A: Not in its original form. Bright Green Corporation had been poorly managed-its capital raises were mishandled, warrant structures were excessive, and it was late in pivoting away from cannabis. These weaknesses, however, created a strategic opening.

Q: Will PharmAGRI be listed on Nasdaq?

A: Yes. PharmAGRI is preparing a Form S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and intends to relist under a new ticker symbol. The company meets Nasdaq's governance, audit, and operational standards and is aligned with federal sourcing mandates.

Q: Are there any lock-up restrictions on PharmAGRI shares?

A: No. Non-affiliate shareholders will face no lock-up restrictions, ensuring full liquidity upon relisting. This structure supports transparent trading, institutional access, and investor confidence.

Q: What is the market opportunity PharmAGRI is targeting?

A: PharmAGRI is focused on capturing a $10 billion total addressable market (TAM) in federal procurement of plant-based prescription drugs currently imported from overseas. While this segment is modest compared to the broader pharmaceutical industry, it represents a high-barrier, high-value opportunity for sovereign infrastructure. Driven by DEA quota to prescription drugs the company can focus on infrastructure scale, there is a ready market supporting the production and manufactured pharmaceuticals by government contracts as were displace the imports the predictability is certain.

Q: How does PharmAGRI plan to execute at scale?

A: PharmAGRI's vertically integrated“seed to prescription drug” model aligns DEA quota with federal contract obligations, enabling predictable scaling and secure sourcing. The company has executed a Letter of Intent with Tesla to deploy up to 10,000 Optimus Gen3+ humanoid robots across its SuperPharm and CEA facilities, automating labor and ensuring diversion control.

Q: Will PharmAGRI look to acquire offshore companies as part of its strategy?

A: Yes. PharmAGRI is actively engaged in discussions with foreign entities that possess advanced production and manufacturing capabilities serving global markets. These acquisitions are evaluated for strategic fit, regulatory compatibility, and potential to enhance export capacity while maintaining sovereign control.

Q: Will tariffs help PharmAGRI or disrupt the plan?

A: Tariffs could actually accelerate PharmAGRI's export strategy. Once the U.S. supply chain is stabilized and domestic production is secured, tariffs may create favorable conditions for exporting plant-based prescription drugs. This shift could unlock new revenue streams and support long-term growth across international markets.

Q: What is the connection between PharmAGRI Capital Partners and Drugs Made in America Acquisition Corps I, II, III, IV.

A: The Drugs Made in America Acquisition Corps I–IV are Nasdaq-listed entities formed and capitalized to acquire revenue-producing, well-managed pharmaceutical companies that may share strategic synergies with PharmAGRI-particularly in marketing, technology, and manufacturing. These acquisition corps operate in parallel to PharmAGRI and are led by the same Chairwoman and CEO, Lynn Stockwell.

While they share leadership and strategic alignment, they are not legally or operationally consolidated with PharmAGRI. Each entity maintains its own capitalization, governance, and acquisition mandate. Their purpose is to accelerate the modernization of U.S. pharmaceutical infrastructure by integrating complementary assets that can support or enhance PharmAGRI's sovereign platform.

Q: What makes PharmAGRI's approach different?

A: PharmAGRI is not chasing volume-it's restoring control. Federal agencies already procure these drugs, often from foreign sources. PharmAGRI offers a sovereign, compliant alternative that manufactures on U.S. soil. With Tesla robotics powering its operations and federal alignment at its core, the company is positioned to scale with precision, meet the highest regulatory standards, and deliver therapies that are secure, American-made, and federally contract-ready.

