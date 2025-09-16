Uruguay's Economy Crawls Ahead Amid Deep Structural Problems
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Central Bank of Uruguay reported modest quarterly growth of 0.4 percent for the second quarter of 2025, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of expansion yet revealing persistent weakness beneath surface statistics.
The country's 2.1 percent year-over-year growth reflects an economy struggling with fundamental constraints that limit its potential despite favorable weather conditions and commodity rebounds.
Agriculture drove the latest figures after soybean and corn harvests recovered from previous droughts. Manufacturing output rose as refineries operated at higher capacity. However, these gains mask deeper issues plaguing Uruguay 's economic model.
The country faces chronically high youth unemployment at nearly 24 percent for men and 33 percent for women, among the worst rates globally according to International Monetary Fund analysis.
Structural problems weigh heavily on long-term prospects. Total factor productivity growth remains stuck near historical lows of 0.5 percent annually, well below high-growth emerging market peers.
Investment rates consistently trail comparable economies, reflecting weak private sector confidence and limited credit intermediation.
The pension system consumes over 12 percent of gross domestic product, the highest burden in Latin America and unsustainable without ongoing reforms.
Fiscal pressures mount despite the government's adherence to spending rules. The consolidated public sector deficit reached 4.1 percent of GDP in 2024, straining resources needed for productivity-enhancing investments.
High administrative costs in the private pension system have delivered disappointing returns, while rising inequality has widened gaps between rich and poor households over recent years.
Labor market rigidities compound these challenges. Real wages have grown just 3.1 percent since 2020, the slowest pace in two decades, while informality affects 38 percent of young workers.
Educational outcomes lag behind regional competitors, with mathematics and science scores trailing peer countries that successfully export information technology services.
Analysts project full-year growth of 2.5 percent for 2025, driven largely by statistical carry-over effects rather than genuine momentum.
The Ministry of Economy forecasts slightly higher expansion at 2.6 percent, though even optimistic scenarios place Uruguay well below the 3-4 percent rates needed to meaningfully raise living standards.
The modest recovery highlights Uruguay's struggle to break free from low-growth patterns that have persisted since 2014.
Without addressing productivity constraints, pension burdens, and youth employment gaps, the country risks prolonged economic mediocrity despite its political stability and favorable external conditions.
