Milei's Economic Turnaround Delivers 6.5% Growth In Q2 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) When Javier Milei took office on December 10, 2023, he inherited a bankrupt economy plagued by deficits, hyperinflation, and heavy subsidies.
In under two years, he removed price supports, opened trade, and slashed public spending. These bold moves reignited exports, drawing global buyers to Argentina's soy, grains, oil, and gas.
Argentina's GDP soared 6.5% year on year in Q2 2025-the highest growth in the Americas. Strong agricultural and energy sales powered the rebound.
Automakers filled overseas orders, and infrastructure projects accelerated construction. Business confidence climbed as foreign investors committed billions to renewable energy and technology ventures.
The Central Bank 's Market Expectations Survey forecasts 4.4% GDP growth for all of 2025, a rate unheard of before Milei's reforms. Improved fiscal discipline unlocked external financing, ending Argentina's isolation from global capital markets.
Not everything is perfect, and some sectors need further support. Public debt remains high, and inflation exceeds 100%. Policymakers plan targeted tax relief for middle-income families and easier credit for small businesses.
These measures aim to spread the gains beyond exports and large firms. Argentina's rapid turnaround shows how decisive reform can revive a stalled economy.
Milei 's agenda transformed extreme crisis into dynamic expansion. If the government maintains its course, Argentina will cement its place as one of Latin America's fastest-growing economies, creating jobs and stability for millions.
