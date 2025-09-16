3 Strong Indicators Brock Lesnar Will Lose To John Cena In Their WWE Wrestlepalooza Showdown

John Cena's farewell tour momentum, Lesnar's recent dominance, and booking clues point toward a likely Wrestlepalooza outcome.

John Cena's farewell run has been marked by high-profile victories over some of his greatest adversaries. Earlier this year, he captured the Undisputed WWE Championship by pinning Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania.

Since then, he has defended the title against major names, including Randy Orton and CM Punk - two of his most storied rivals, and emerged victorious each time. Having already defeated these long-time foes, Cena could be poised to add Brock Lesnar to that list before his retirement.

Since returning at the Biggest Party of the Summer, Brock Lesnar has twice confronted Cena - and both encounters ended with Lesnar standing tall. Each time, the Beast Incarnate delivered a decisive statement, leaving Cena without a moment of advantage. With the match now officially set, WWE may look to balance the rivalry by giving Cena a win, ensuring he does not appear weakened heading into the final stretch of his career.

While Lesnar's return has generated excitement, he is not currently advertised for any WWE appearances after Wrestlepalooza. This absence from future promotional material has fueled speculation that the event could serve as his temporary exit from television. A loss to Cena would provide a storyline reason to write Lesnar off for several weeks, while giving the Franchise Player another major victory in his farewell year.

Taken together, Cena's farewell momentum, Lesnar's recent dominance in their pre-match encounters, and the Beast's lack of post-event bookings all point toward a likely outcome, John Cena standing tall at Wrestlepalooza.