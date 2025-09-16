Trump Says U.S. Military Struck Venezuelan Drug Cartel Vessel, Killing Three
U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that American forces had targeted and destroyed a vessel linked to Venezuelan drug cartels in international waters, killing three people on board.
In his statement, Trump said the ship was heading toward U.S. shores when it was bombed by the military. He simultaneously released a video on social media showing a small boat speeding across the sea before being destroyed in a powerful explosion.
Trump accused Venezuelan cartels of using maritime routes to smuggle narcotics into the United States, calling them“extremely violent and dangerous.” He added that fighting these groups remains a central part of U.S. foreign policy and national security priorities.
The strike comes just weeks after a similar U.S. operation earlier this month that left eleven suspected traffickers dead. Analysts say the repeated actions highlight Washington's increased pressure on drug cartels operating across the Caribbean and Latin America.
For years, the United States has accused Venezuela of supporting narcotics networks. Bilateral relations remain deeply strained, with Washington imposing sweeping sanctions on Caracas. Observers note that Venezuela's political and economic turmoil has fueled cartel activity, which the U.S. views as a direct threat to its borders.ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment