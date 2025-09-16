Trump Says U.S. Military Struck Venezuelan Drug Cartel Vessel, Killing Three

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that American forces had targeted and destroyed a vessel linked to Venezuelan drug cartels in international waters, killing three people on board.

In his statement, Trump said the ship was heading toward U.S. shores when it was bombed by the military. He simultaneously released a video on social media showing a small boat speeding across the sea before being destroyed in a powerful explosion.

Trump accused Venezuelan cartels of using maritime routes to smuggle narcotics into the United States, calling them“extremely violent and dangerous.” He added that fighting these groups remains a central part of U.S. foreign policy and national security priorities.

The strike comes just weeks after a similar U.S. operation earlier this month that left eleven suspected traffickers dead. Analysts say the repeated actions highlight Washington's increased pressure on drug cartels operating across the Caribbean and Latin America.

For years, the United States has accused Venezuela of supporting narcotics networks. Bilateral relations remain deeply strained, with Washington imposing sweeping sanctions on Caracas. Observers note that Venezuela's political and economic turmoil has fueled cartel activity, which the U.S. views as a direct threat to its borders.

