Christopher Mickey Calls For Small Business Owners To Redefine Success Through Everyday Actions
“People think success comes from one lucky moment,” Mickey explained.“For me, it's hundreds of small choices-showing up, fixing mistakes, keeping promises. Those build the foundation for anything that looks like a big break later on.”
Research from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce shows that 43% of small business owners struggle most with retaining customer trust. Mickey believes consistency is the antidote. His approach was shaped by leaving home at 14, buying his first pizza shop at 21, and later flipping more than 500 houses with his wife, Stephanie Woods.
“Stop waiting for the perfect plan,” Mickey urged.“Pick something you can improve and start now. If your business, your family, and your community are better off than a year ago, you're moving in the right direction.”
Practical Actions Anyone Can Start Today
Mickey suggests simple steps that make a big impact:
Write down tasks and goals every day.
Fix mistakes before being asked.
Protect your time from constant interruptions.
Support one community group, school, or sports team.
Focus on doing fewer things well rather than spreading thin.
“You don't have to run four companies to make a difference,” he said.“But if you're running one-run it like it matters. Because it does.”
About Christopher Mickey
Christopher Mickey is a Florida-based entrepreneur with ventures in HVAC, real estate, leasing, and finance. Known for his hands-on approach and community involvement, he built Airheads HVAC after years of frustration with unreliable contractors while flipping homes. He and his wife actively support charities, churches, schools, and youth sports throughout Pasco County.
Legal Disclaimer:
