Maruti Slashes Car Prices By Up To ₹1.11 Lakh After GST Cut

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)India's leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki has announced major price cuts across its entire lineup, following the reduction of GST on small cars from 28% to 18%. The new prices, effective September 22, 2025, bring substantial relief to customers, with savings of up to ₹1.11 lakh on select models.

The biggest beneficiary is Maruti's best-selling hatchback WagonR, with discounts ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹64,000 depending on the variant. The WagonR ZXI+ 1.2L ISS AT sees the highest cut of ₹64,000. Popular CNG models like the Tour H3 and WagonR LXI CNG also enjoy price reductions of up to ₹58,000.

Other Maruti cars also get significant slashes. The Alto K10 is now cheaper by up to ₹53,000, while the S-Presso drops by nearly ₹52,000. The Celerio sees up to ₹63,000 off, and the Eeco MPV has also become more affordable.

Among the premium models, the Swift gets the biggest reduction of ₹1.06 lakh, while the Ertiga now starts at ₹9.82 lakh. SUVs and crossovers too have seen price cuts - the Brezza now begins at ₹8.39 lakh, the Fronx gets a whopping ₹1.11 lakh reduction, and the Grand Vitara is cheaper by up to ₹68,000. The premium Invicto MUV also sees a cut of ₹61,000.

With these new prices, Maruti Suzuki reinforces its dominance in the Indian passenger vehicle market, combining affordability, reliability, and after-sales service. Experts suggest that these cuts will significantly boost sales ahead of the festive season, making cars more accessible to middle-class buyers.