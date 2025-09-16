Over 2,200 Fruit-Laden Trucks Evacuated Via Mughal Road In Kashmir: Govt
Srinagar- More than 2,200 fruit-laden trucks were evacuated via the Mughal Road, the alternative road link between the valley and Jammu, during the past 24 hours, an official said on Tuesday.
The trucks were stranded along the Srinagar-Jammu national highway due to its closure following landslides in the wake of incessant rains.
The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, suffered extensive damage at several places, especially between Nashri and Udhampur, in the aftermath of record rainfall on August 26 and 27, leading to its closure for vehicular movement.
The traffic on the highway was partially restored last week, but hundreds of trucks, including those carrying apples to different markets within and outside Jammu and Kashmir, remained stranded for days, causing extensive damage to the produce.
In a major relief to fruit growers and traders of the valley, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Anshul Garg, informed that over 2,200 fruit-laden trucks were successfully evacuated via the Mughal Road during the past 24 hours.
