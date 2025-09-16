Nexgen Announces Largest Ever Scholarship Program For Northern Saskatchewan Youth

Largest ever in program history - 8 scholarships in 2025 and 38 since inception.

Scholarship recipient's representative of communities across the Local Priority Area ("LPA").

Scholarship Recipients have participated in multiple NexGen community programs since 2017, including the Summer Student Program and training initiatives where 123 and 522 respectively, have participated since inception.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2025) - NexGen Energy Ltd. ( TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG ) ("NexGen" or the "Company") is proud to announce the launch of its largest ever scholarship program, with the award of 8 scholarships for the 2025-26 academic year, doubling the number of young LPA leaders who will launch from their post-secondary academic pursuits as well as continued mentorship and employment opportunities. These students have all been through NexGen's extensive community focused programs and are members of the LPA communities highlighting NexGen's long-term focus on a holistic approach to community and career advancement initiatives.

Initiated in 2017, NexGen's scholarship program identifies these students in partnership with education institution faculty in the LPA and provides pathways for students attending post-secondary education. To date, the program has awarded 38 scholarships, supporting young community leaders across a broad range of academic pursuits including Trades, College, and University programs. The 2025-26 program is representative of communities local to the Rook I Project, with students from Clearwater River Dene Nation (CRDN), Metis Nation Local Region 2 (MN-S R2), Birch Narrows Dene Nation (BNDN) and Buffalo River Dene Nation (BRDN).

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are extremely proud to be expanding this important program for the benefit of motivated and deserving young leaders from across the LPA. These scholarships represent an average of $10,000 per year for each of the 38 students to date covering their educational needs for advanced technical studies. The scholarship program compliments a series of long-standing impactful initiatives that NexGen has been driving since 2013, focused on mentoring and empowering LPA youth to achieve personal and academic success at unprecedented levels. From health and wellness, to education, to trades training and certification for long-term careers, we look forward to seeing the exponential growth of all these programs when construction commences immediately upon final Federal approval of our generational Rook I Project. On behalf of the entire NexGen team, we congratulate this dedicated group of students on their scholarship awards and look forward to continuing to mentor and support them through their academic and professional journey."







Five of the eight 2025 scholarship recipients with NexGen team members to celebrate their achievement and plan for a successful post-secondary journey

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low-cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite environmental and social governance standards. The Rook I Project is supported by an N.I. 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study, which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry-leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational, long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE," and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG," providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.