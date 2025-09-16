Marianna Poberezhskaya, Ph.D., is an Associate Professor in Politics and International Relations at Nottingham Trent University, UK. Poberezhskaya's research interests include environmental communication, climate skepticism, geoengineering, and national climate governance. Since 2009, she has been studying authoritarian regimes and their approaches to climate change discourse, including extensive research on official and media climate discourses in Russia. She is currently also involved in research projects on Russia, Central Asia and Jordan.

