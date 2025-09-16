$def_Meta
Merav Amir


  • Reader of Human Geography, Queen's University Belfast
Merav Amir is a Reader of Human Geography in the School of Natural and Built Environment, Queen's University Belfast. She is the 2021 recipient of the Flax Foundation's Emma Goldman Award, a 2022 Research Fellowship at the Institute for Human Sciences (IWM) in Vienna, and a member of the Royal Irish Academy Committee for Geographical Sciences. She is the Principle Investigator (PI) of the ESRC research grant:“Torture as a Political Technology: A Socio-Political Analysis of the Widespread Use of Torture”. Her research has been published in Perspectives on Politics, Environment and Planning D, International Political Sociology and Antipode.

Experience
  • –present Reader of Human Geography, Queen's University Belfast
Education
  • 2011 Tel Aviv University, PhD
Publications
  • 2025 Torture's Bureaucracy and the“Legitimacy Effect”, Perspectives on Politics
  • 2024 Cartographic ignorance and territorial misrepresentation: the 1967 redrawing of Israel's national map, Environment and Planning F
  • 2023 Unfastening Israel's future from the occupation: Israeli plans for partial annexation of West Bank territory, Antipod3
  • 2021 Post-occupation Gaza: Israel's war on Palestinian futures, Geografiska Annaler
Grants and Contracts
  • 2021 Torture as a Political Technology: A Socio-Political Analysis of the Widespread Use of Torture Role: PI Funding Source: Economic and Social Research Council

