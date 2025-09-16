Reader of Human Geography, Queen's University Belfast

Merav Amir is a Reader of Human Geography in the School of Natural and Built Environment, Queen's University Belfast. She is the 2021 recipient of the Flax Foundation's Emma Goldman Award, a 2022 Research Fellowship at the Institute for Human Sciences (IWM) in Vienna, and a member of the Royal Irish Academy Committee for Geographical Sciences. She is the Principle Investigator (PI) of the ESRC research grant:“Torture as a Political Technology: A Socio-Political Analysis of the Widespread Use of Torture”. Her research has been published in Perspectives on Politics, Environment and Planning D, International Political Sociology and Antipode.

–present Reader of Human Geography, Queen's University Belfast

2011 Tel Aviv University, PhD



2025 Torture's Bureaucracy and the“Legitimacy Effect”, Perspectives on Politics

2024 Cartographic ignorance and territorial misrepresentation: the 1967 redrawing of Israel's national map, Environment and Planning F

2023 Unfastening Israel's future from the occupation: Israeli plans for partial annexation of West Bank territory, Antipod3 2021 Post-occupation Gaza: Israel's war on Palestinian futures, Geografiska Annaler

2021 Torture as a Political Technology: A Socio-Political Analysis of the Widespread Use of Torture Role: PI Funding Source: Economic and Social Research Council

