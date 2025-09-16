Addisu Lashitew
-
Associate professor,
McMaster University
Addisu A. Lashitew (PhD, University of Groningen, The Netherlands) is Associate Professor at DeGroote School of Business of McMaster University (Canada) and a Non-Resident Fellow at the Brookings Institution (Washington DC, USA). He was previously a David Rubenstein Research Fellow at the Global Economy and Development Program of the Brookings Institution. His research and teaching focus on the intersection of business and society, including corporate sustainability, social entrepreneurship, social innovation, and digital technologies. His research has been published in journals such as Journal of Management Studies, Journal of International Business Studies, Entrepreneurship Theory & Practice, Research Policy, and Journal of Business Ethics.Experience
-
2025–present
Associate professor, McMaster University
-
2014
University of Groningen, PhD in Economics
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment