$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Addisu Lashitew

Addisu Lashitew


2025-09-16 03:10:34
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate professor, McMaster University
Profile Articles Activity

Addisu A. Lashitew (PhD, University of Groningen, The Netherlands) is Associate Professor at DeGroote School of Business of McMaster University (Canada) and a Non-Resident Fellow at the Brookings Institution (Washington DC, USA). He was previously a David Rubenstein Research Fellow at the Global Economy and Development Program of the Brookings Institution. His research and teaching focus on the intersection of business and society, including corporate sustainability, social entrepreneurship, social innovation, and digital technologies. His research has been published in journals such as Journal of Management Studies, Journal of International Business Studies, Entrepreneurship Theory & Practice, Research Policy, and Journal of Business Ethics.

Experience
  • 2025–present Associate professor, McMaster University
Education
  • 2014 University of Groningen, PhD in Economics

The Conversation

MENAFN16092025000199003603ID1110070681

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search