Addisu Lashitew

Addisu A. Lashitew (PhD, University of Groningen, The Netherlands) is Associate Professor at DeGroote School of Business of McMaster University (Canada) and a Non-Resident Fellow at the Brookings Institution (Washington DC, USA). He was previously a David Rubenstein Research Fellow at the Global Economy and Development Program of the Brookings Institution. His research and teaching focus on the intersection of business and society, including corporate sustainability, social entrepreneurship, social innovation, and digital technologies. His research has been published in journals such as Journal of Management Studies, Journal of International Business Studies, Entrepreneurship Theory & Practice, Research Policy, and Journal of Business Ethics.

2025–present Associate professor, McMaster University

2014 University of Groningen, PhD in Economics

