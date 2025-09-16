Chief Dentist Unveils Strategic Plan To Stabilize Pension Fund, Boost Services

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept 16 (Petra) – President of the Jordan Dental Association (JDA) Aya Al-Asmar said the association has devised a strategic plan aimed at ensuring the financial stability of its pension fund while enhancing professional and economic services for members.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Al-Asmar explained that the plan combines carefully designed investment programs to support the fund, strategic partnerships with various sectors, amendments to the pension system to curb waste, and measures to resolve pending financial files and tighten spending mechanisms. An actuarial study will also be carried out with the Social Security Corporation to guarantee the fund's sustainability.She noted that the JDA's revenues have declined amid members' reluctance to pay dues, which has created a major challenge. She also pointed to the large number of dental graduates and students admitted annually to the specialty, in addition to those graduating abroad, which poses significant difficulties in securing employment opportunities for them.Al-Asmar said the JDA is in the process of updating its member database. A survey was sent out to identify the number of job seekers as part of an employment program inside and outside the Kingdom.The association, she added, is also working diligently to provide continuous medical education hours for new dentists through intensive scientific activities across various governorates.According to JDA records, there are currently 12,500 registered dentists, of whom 8,000 are practicing after excluding retirees, expatriates and deceased members. Reports show that the accumulation of unpaid subscriptions has had a tangible impact on the JDA's ability to finance future services and projects.Al-Asmar stressed that the association is coordinating with the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, and other relevant state institutions to curb professional violations and abuses of the profession. These measures, she said, will expand job opportunities for dentists, restore the profession's prominence, and positively support Jordan's medical tourism sector.