Sarcopenia Market Positioned For Accelerated Development Through 2034, Delveinsight Finds TNF Pharma, Lipocine, Biophytis, Immunoforge, Rejuvenate Biomed, Keros Therapeutics, Bpgbio, Oncocross

The Key Sarcopenia Companies in the market include - TNF Pharmaceuticals, Lipocine, Biophytis, ImmunoForge, Rejuvenate Biomed, Keros Therapeutics, BPGbio, Oncocross, Mirscience Therapeutics, Turn Biotechnologies, NMD PHARMA, ImmunoForge, Dong Wha PHARM, and others.

DelveInsight's “Sarcopenia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Sarcopenia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Sarcopenia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Sarcopenia Market Report:



The Sarcopenia market size was valued ~USD 2,276 million in 2025 and is anticipated to reach USD 5,626 million by 2034 with a significant CAGR of 10.6% during the study period (2020-2034).

In July 2025, Epirium Bio Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on neuromuscular and fibrotic diseases, announced the completion of dosing in its Phase 1 trial of MF-300. This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled single and multiple ascending dose (SAD/MAD) study evaluated the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of MF-300 in healthy adults. MF-300, an investigational first-in-class oral inhibitor of the 15-hydroxyprostaglandin dehydrogenase (15-PGDH) enzyme, is being developed to treat sarcopenia, or age-related muscle weakness. Preliminary findings showed all adverse events were mild to moderate, with no severe or serious cases, no early discontinuations, and no stopping criteria met.

In April 2025, TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that Mitchell Glass, M.D., President and Chief Medical Officer of TNF, delivered a platform presentation on the abstract titled“Isomyosamine for the Treatment of Sarcopenia in Older Adults” at the British Geriatrics Society (BGS) Spring Meeting 2025, which took place from April 9–11 in Belfast, Ireland, and online.

In December 2024, The US FDA awarded Fast Track Designation (FTD) to LPCN 1148 for the treatment of sarcopenia in patients with decompensated cirrhosis.

In December 2024, Epirium Bio, Inc. (Epirium) announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for MF-300, a novel, orally administered 15-hydroxyprostaglandin dehydrogenase (15-PGDH) enzyme inhibitor being developed to treat sarcopenia, which is age-related muscle weakness.

In December 2024, Lipocine announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has awarded Fast Track Designation to LPCN1148 for the treatment of sarcopenia in patients suffering from decompensated cirrhosis.

The sarcopenia treatment pipeline is progressing with the development of novel therapies utilizing diverse mechanisms of action. These include TNF-α inhibitors (MYMD-1), androgen receptor agonists (LPCN 1148), proto-oncogene protein c-MAS-1 agonists (Sarconeos), glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists (Froniglutide), and agents targeting the aerobic glycolytic pathway (BPM 31510), along with several others.

In 2025, the Sarcopenia market size in the US was the largest among the 7MM, valued at around USD ~1,500 million, with further growth anticipated by 2034.

Key companies developing therapies for sarcopenia include TNF Pharmaceuticals with MYMD-1/Isomyosamine, Biophytis with Sarconeos, and Lipocine with LPCN 1148. Additionally, several companies are working on early-stage sarcopenia treatments, such as ImmunoForge (Froniglutide), Rejuvenate Biomed (RJx-01), Keros Therapeutics (KER-065), and BPGbio (BPM 31510), along with others advancing their candidates through various stages of clinical development.

In 2024, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of sarcopenia across the 7MM was approximately 19,836,200, with projections indicating a rise throughout the study period (2020–2034).

In 2024, the UK had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of sarcopenia among the EU4 and the UK, followed by Germany, while Spain reported the lowest number of cases.

In the US, sarcopenia cases are categorized by age groups: 65–69 years, 70–79 years, and 80 years and older. In 2024, the 65–69 age group had the highest number of cases, estimated at approximately 4,520,200.

In Japan, the estimated number of sarcopenia cases was around 5,225,100 in 2024.

Key Sarcopenia Therapies: MYMD-1/Isomyosamine, LPCN 1148, Sarconeos (BIO101), Froniglutide (PF-1801), RJx-01, KER-065, BPM 31510 (ubidecarenone), OC514, MT29, TRN-005, NMDP-05, PF1807, DW1030, and others The Sarcopenia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Sarcopenia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Sarcopenia market dynamics.

Sarcopenia Overview

Sarcopenia is a condition characterized by the gradual loss of muscle mass, strength, and function, typically associated with aging. It can lead to physical frailty, reduced mobility, and an increased risk of falls and fractures. Sarcopenia is often diagnosed through a combination of muscle mass measurements and assessments of strength or physical performance. It can be influenced by factors such as inactivity, poor nutrition, chronic illness, and hormonal changes. Early detection and management through exercise, diet, and, in some cases, medication, can help mitigate its effects.

Sarcopenia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Sarcopenia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Sarcopenia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Sarcopenia

Prevalent Cases of Sarcopenia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Sarcopenia Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Sarcopenia

Sarcopenia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Sarcopenia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Sarcopenia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Sarcopenia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Sarcopenia Therapies and Key Companies



MYMD-1/Isomyosamine: TNF Pharmaceuticals

LPCN 1148: Lipocine

Sarconeos (BIO101): Biophytis

Froniglutide (PF-1801): ImmunoForge

RJx-01: Rejuvenate Biomed

KER-065: Keros Therapeutics

BPM 31510 (ubidecarenone): BPGbio

OC514: Oncocross

MT29: Mirscience Therapeutics

TRN-005: Turn Biotechnologies

NMDP-05: NMD PHARMA

PF1807: ImmunoForge DW1030: Dong Wha PHARM

Sarcopenia Market Strengths

Lifestyle modifications, including exercise and proper nutrition, have shown efficacy in preventing and managing sarcopenia.

Sarcopenia Market Opportunities

Improved integration of sarcopenia screening and management into routine healthcare practices can enhance early detection and intervention.

Scope of the Sarcopenia Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Sarcopenia Companies: TNF Pharmaceuticals, Lipocine, Biophytis, ImmunoForge, Rejuvenate Biomed, Keros Therapeutics, BPGbio, Oncocross, Mirscience Therapeutics, Turn Biotechnologies, NMD PHARMA, ImmunoForge, Dong Wha PHARM, and others

Sarcopenia Therapeutic Assessment: Sarcopenia current marketed and Sarcopenia emerging therapies

Sarcopenia Market Dynamics: Sarcopenia market drivers and Sarcopenia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Sarcopenia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Sarcopenia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Sarcopenia Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Sarcopenia

3. SWOT analysis of Sarcopenia

4. Sarcopenia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Sarcopenia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Sarcopenia Disease Background and Overview

7. Sarcopenia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Sarcopenia

9. Sarcopenia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Sarcopenia Unmet Needs

11. Sarcopenia Emerging Therapies

12. Sarcopenia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Sarcopenia Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Sarcopenia Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Sarcopenia Market Drivers

16. Sarcopenia Market Barriers

17. Sarcopenia Appendix

18. Sarcopenia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

