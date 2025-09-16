Sacramento, CA - September 16, 2025 - Mother Lode Van & Storage , a trusted moving and storage company serving the region for decades, partnered with Sacramento Republic FC to deliver Buddy Benches to 11 local schools in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month. These benches are designed to create safe, welcoming spaces that promote friendship, inclusion, and emotional well-being among students.

What the Buddy Benches Represent

The Buddy Bench initiative, presented by Republic FC and Western Health Advantage, addresses the growing need for connection in schools. When a student sits on a Buddy Bench, it signals they are looking for a friend or someone to talk to, encouraging classmates and educators to reach out. This simple act fosters kindness, empathy, and stronger peer support.

Learn more about the program here: Buddy Benches Promote Mental Health, Inclusion, and Friendship at 11 Local School .

Expanding Impact Across the Community

So far, 11 schools across Sacramento have received Buddy Benches, with a 12th installed at Heart Health Park, Republic FC's home stadium. Beyond providing a place for children to connect, the benches also allow teachers and staff to observe and support students who may be experiencing loneliness or social isolation.

The Buddy Bench creates a safe space for students to connect, ensuring no child feels left out.

Addressing Mental Health Through Inclusion

According to the U.S. Surgeon General, loneliness has become a growing public health concern linked to higher rates of depression, anxiety, and academic struggles among children. Initiatives like the Buddy Bench provide schools with a tangible tool to build stronger, more inclusive environments that benefit both students and educators.

For MLVS – Sacramento Moving Compan , contributing to this initiative highlights the company's deep connection to its community. The MLVS team is committed not only to serving customers with trusted moving and storage services but also to supporting programs that make a lasting difference in the lives of local families.

Commitment Beyond Delivery

This collaboration reflects Republic FC and Western Health Advantage's broader commitment to mental health awareness. In addition to installing Buddy Benches, the organizations continue to invest in programs that destigmatize mental health conversations and connect people to resources when they need them most. In 2023, Republic FC and partners teamed up with WellSpace Health to raise awareness of the 988 National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, ensuring that help is only three digits away for those in need.

Mother Lode Van & Storage is proud to stand alongside Republic FC in delivering these resources to local schools, reinforcing the belief that no child should ever feel alone. To learn more about Sacramento's trusted moving experts, visit Sacramento Mover .

About Mother Lode Van & Storage

Founded in Sacramento, Mother Lode Van & Storage has built a reputation as one of the region's most trusted moving and storage companies. Specializing in residential and commercial relocations, logistics, and secure storage solutions, MLVS has proudly served families and businesses for decades. Beyond moving, the company is deeply committed to community service, supporting initiatives that promote health, education, and inclusion throughout Northern California.