TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ: TOMZ): The Next Era Of Disinfection Technology More Stocks Inside

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is quietly redefining global health and safety standards with its patented SteraMist® platform, a breakthrough disinfection technology that is faster, safer, and more effective than traditional methods. Powered by Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) , originally developed under a DARPA grant, SteraMist® achieves a six-log kill rate within seconds while leaving behind only oxygen and water vapor. Its proven attributes make it especially valuable for hospitals, pharmaceutical cleanrooms, and food production facilities.

The company's razor-and-blade business model drives high-margin recurring revenue through BIT consumable sales, which rose 40% year-over-year in the first half of 2025. With gross margins averaging ~60% and a $21 million sales pipeline , TOMI is expanding its installed base across healthcare, life sciences, food safety, and government markets. Notable case studies include Trinity Health , which reported reduced MRSA and C. difficile infection rates, and Nestlé Purina (OTC: NSRGY) , which expanded its use of SteraMist® globally to enhance contamination control.

Despite its proven technology, high-margin model, and growing adoption across critical industries, TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ: TOMZ) remains significantly undervalued. The company's growth trajectory is largely overlooked by institutional investors-creating an asymmetric opportunity for early shareholders.

