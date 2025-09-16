Stillinger Investigations Recognized As“Best Private Investigator In Columbia, SC 2025”
Award recognizes firm's 125+ years of combined investigative experience and commitment to excellence across South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC - Stillinger Investigations, South Carolina's premier private investigation firm, has been voted "Best Private Investigator in Columbia, SC 2025," cementing its position as the region's most trusted investigative services provider. This prestigious recognition highlights the firm's unwavering commitment to delivering professional, discrete, and results-driven investigations across the Palmetto State.
Unparalleled Experience and Expertise
With 125+ years of combined investigative experience and 12 full-time, licensed investigators, Brian Stillinger has established the gold standard for private investigation services in South Carolina. The firm holds South Carolina Licensed PI status (SLED License #1586) and maintains licenses in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia, ensuring comprehensive coverage for clients' investigative needs.
"This recognition reflects our team's dedication to meeting our clients' investigation needs and helping them uncover the truth," said a spokesperson for Stillinger Investigations. "Our extensive experience and local knowledge of Columbia and surrounding areas enable us to deliver results that consistently exceed expectations."
Client Testimonials Underscore Excellence
The award is supported by outstanding client feedback that demonstrates Stillinger's commitment to excellence. Gayle Houck, a satisfied client, praised the firm's comprehensive approach: "Stillinger Investigations delivered reliable and thorough work with their experienced and friendly staff. The investigation process was smooth, efficient, and professional from all aspects including the administrative team and the investigative team."
Another client, Sheldon Young, emphasized the firm's compassionate professionalism: "Lauren and Katie are so professional and friendly. They listen to me and understood what I was feeling and they explained everything to me! The P.I. was the BEST! He was professional and friendly and he went out and got me the results."
Comprehensive Investigative Services
Stillinger offers a broad range of specialized services for individuals, attorneys, and insurance companies, including:
-
Adultery & Infidelity Investigations: Providing discreet surveillance and court-admissible evidence for suspected cheating spouses
Child Custody Investigations: Documenting parenting behaviors and living conditions to ensure the best interests of children through comprehensive child custody investigations
Insurance Fraud Investigation: Uncovering fraudulent claims through advanced surveillance and background investigations
Criminal Defense Investigations: Supporting defense attorneys with witness location and evidence gathering
Digital Forensics: Certified experts recover deleted data and provide expert testimony through advanced digital forensics services
Background Investigations: Comprehensive verification services for employers and individuals
Counter Measure Sweeps: Advanced technology detection of hidden surveillance equipment
Local Knowledge, Cutting-Edge Technology
Stillinger's success stems from its intimate understanding of the local landscape in Columbia and surrounding areas, combined with cutting-edge investigative techniques. The firm utilizes state-of-the-art surveillance technology and digital forensics to crystallize leads into solid evidence while maintaining rigorous adherence to legal statutes.
"Our local connections, insight into community dynamics, and meticulous record-keeping give us a distinctive edge," the spokesperson noted. "We ensure every investigation remains within legal bounds while delivering actionable, court-admissible evidence."
Statewide Presence
Stillinger maintains offices throughout South Carolina, including Charleston, Columbia, Lexington, Greenville, Rock Hill, and Myrtle Beach. The Columbia headquarters is located at 1416 Park St, Columbia, SC 29201, positioning the firm to serve clients across the greater Columbia metropolitan area and beyond.
About Stillinger Investigations
Founded on principles of discretion, professionalism, and results, Stillinger Investigations has built its reputation as South Carolina's most trusted private investigation firm. With absolute confidentiality underpinning every investigation and a professional code of ethics guiding all operations, Stillinger continues to set the standard for investigative excellence in the region.
For more information about Stillinger Investigations and their comprehensive investigative services, visit or call (803) 400-1974.
Contact Information: Stillinger Investigations 1416 Park St, Columbia, SC 29201 Phone: (803) 400-1974 Toll Free: (888) 699-3350 Website:
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the company's services and market position. Stillinger Investigations is bonded and insured, with full licensing credentials available upon request.
Legal Disclaimer:
