Bacteriological Testing Market Size, Latest Trends, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Key Segments, Recent Developments, Industry Report 2030

MENAFN - GetNews)



"MarketsandMarketsTM"Bacteriological Testing Market by Bacterium (Coliform, Salmonella, Campylobacter, Listeria, Legionella, Other Bacteria), End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Water, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Other End-Use Industries), Technology (Traditional, Rapid), Component (Instruments, Test Kits, Reagents & Consumables), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

The bacteriological testing market is valued at USD 25.83 billion in 2025. It is projected to reach USD 37.26 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.6%. The bacteriological testing equipment market is valued at USD 15.95 billion in 2025. It is projected to reach USD 22.48 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.1%. The bacteriological testing equipment and services span industries, such as food & beverage, water, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, and other end-use industries. With rising incidences of foodborne illnesses, water contamination, and microbial quality concerns in healthcare and consumer products, the demand for reliable bacteriological testing solutions has surged globally. The market encompasses a broad spectrum of technologies, from traditional culture-based methods to advanced rapid techniques like PCR, immunoassays, and next-generation sequencing, offering faster and more accurate detection. Bacteriological testing is essential to quality assurance and risk management strategies worldwide, supported by stringent regulatory frameworks, increasing consumer awareness, and technological innovations.

Why Bacteriological Testing Matters?

Bacteriological testing involves the detection and identification of harmful microorganisms such as Salmonella, E. coli, Listeria, and Campylobacter. These pathogens are responsible for millions of foodborne illness cases globally each year, leading to rising awareness among manufacturers and government bodies. Beyond food safety, bacteriological testing plays a crucial role in:

Quality assurance in production processes.Water safety monitoring to prevent outbreaks.Pharmaceutical and cosmetic testing for contamination control.Regulatory compliance across international markets.

Bacteriological Testing Market Drivers



Stringent Regulations: Governments worldwide are implementing strict food safety and water quality standards. Regulations such as the U.S. FDA's FSMA (Food Safety Modernization Act) and the EU's food safety directives push industries to adopt robust bacteriological testing practices.

Rising Foodborne Illnesses: According to the World Health Organization, contaminated food causes around 600 million cases of foodborne diseases annually, intensifying the demand for effective microbial testing solutions.

Technological Advancements: The introduction of rapid testing technologies, automation, and molecular-based techniques (PCR, ELISA, NGS) is improving testing speed, accuracy, and scalability. Globalization of Food Trade: With the growing international trade of food products, testing has become essential to meet export requirements and ensure food safety across borders.

The pharmaceutical industry is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the pharmaceutical segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. This trend is driven by the rapid expansion of biologics, vaccines, and sterile injectables, where stringent microbiological quality standards are non-negotiable. Additionally, increasing concerns about antimicrobial resistance have amplified the need for precise bacteriological monitoring during drug development and production. Regulatory bodies such as the US FDA and EMA continue to tighten guidelines for microbial testing in pharmaceutical facilities, ensuring compliance through routine sterility and endotoxin testing. In addition, the post-pandemic surge in global vaccine production and the rise of personalized medicine are fueling the demand for high-precision bacteriological testing methods. Together, these factors make pharmaceuticals the market's most dynamic growth area.

Download PDF Brochure:

The rapid segment is projected to achieve a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

By technology, the rapid segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This segment growth is attributed to the advantages offered by rapid testing techniques. Rapid techniques like PCR, immunoassays, biosensors, and next-generation sequencing deliver results within hours; unlike traditional culture-based methods that require several days for results. This faster turnaround is particularly critical for food manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies, where contamination risks can lead to costly recalls or compromised patient safety. Advancements in automation and digitalization, including integration of AI-based analytics, are also propelling the adoption of rapid testing, making it not just faster but also more scalable and accurate. With industries seeking efficiency, compliance, and real-time decision-making, rapid testing technologies are emerging as the clear growth driver.

Asia Pacific is projected to achieve the highest growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is positioned to be the fastest-growing regional market for bacteriological testing during the forecast period. The growth of the region is due to the rising food safety awareness, regulatory reforms, and increasing industrialization. Expanding populations and higher consumption of processed and packaged foods create greater demand for stringent microbial quality checks. Simultaneously, pharmaceutical manufacturing hubs in countries like India and China ramp up investments in microbiological testing infrastructure to align with international export standards. Governments across the region are also strengthening water quality regulations and investing in modern laboratory facilities to combat waterborne diseases. The convergence of these drivers and increasing adoption of rapid testing technologies and automation make Asia Pacific the most dynamic growth region for bacteriological testing.

The key bacteriological testing service providers profiled in this report include SGS (Switzerland), Eurofins (Luxembourg), Intertek (UK), TÜV SÜD (Germany), and ALS Limited (Australia); and major equipment providers, namely 3M (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (United States), and Romer Labs (Austria).

Recent Developments in the Bacteriological Testing Industry :



In February 2025, Intertek launched its regional headquarters in Riyadh, further localizing ATIC services for beverage manufacturers and driving Saudi Arabia's diversified industrial expansion with quicker compliance and testing solutions.

In February 2025, Mérieux NutriSciences purchased Bureau Veritas' food testing activities in several regions, expanding the global network of laboratories and reinforcing bacteriological testing with increased infrastructure and regulatory compliance services.

In October 2024, SGS inaugurated a new food and nutraceutical testing laboratory in Fairfield, New Jersey, upgrading its North American bacteriological testing capability and compliance assistance for FSMA regulations. In August 2024, ALS launched InviRapid Lateral Flow Test Strips for quick on-site detection of allergens, complementing HACCP programs and increasing allergen safety in juice and beverage processing facilities.

Key Questions Addressed by the Bacteriological Testing Market Report :



What is Bacteriological Testing?

What is the current market size and growth rate?

What factors are driving the growth of the bacteriological testing market?

Which end-use industries dominate bacteriological testing?

Which technologies are used in bacteriological testing?

Who are the leading companies in this market?

Which regions lead the bacteriological testing market?

What are the main challenges for market growth?

What are emerging trends in this market? What is the future outlook of the bacteriological testing market?

Request Sample Pages:

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.