Forest Manor Dental In North York Now Welcoming Patients Through The Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP)

NORTH YORK, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Forest Manor Dental, a dental clinic located in North York , is pleased to announce it is now accepting new patients who are eligible for coverage under the new Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP) . This initiative aligns with the clinic's commitment to increasing access to essential oral healthcare for all members of the community.The Canadian Dental Care Plan is a federal government program designed to help ease the financial barriers to oral healthcare for eligible Canadian residents. By participating in the CDCP, Forest Manor Dental aims to support more individuals and families in the Henry Farm, Don Valley Village (Don Mills) and surrounding neighborhoods in achieving and maintaining their oral health."Our core mission has always been to provide comprehensive, patient-centered dental care to our community," says Dr. Chris Song of Forest Manor Dental. "Participating in the Canadian Dental Care Plan allows us to extend our services to more neighbours who may have previously found it difficult to access regular dental treatment. We believe everyone deserves a healthy smile, and we are proud to support this important national health initiative."Patients at Forest Manor Dental who are covered by the CDCP will have access to a wide range of services, including diagnostic and preventative services like exams, x-rays, and cleanings, as well as restorative treatments such as fillings and root canals . The clinic's administrative team is prepared to assist patients in understanding their coverage and navigating the process.About Forest Manor Dental:Located at 70 Forest Manor Road in North York, Forest Manor Dental provides a full suite of dental services for patients of all ages. The team, including Dr. Chris Song, Dr. Shinyoung Park, Dr. Shitij Luthra, Dr. Jae Joon Ma and Dr. Julien Kim, is dedicated to offering a welcoming and comfortable environment. Utilizing modern technology, the clinic offers general, cosmetic, and restorative dentistry, as well as orthodontics and emergency care, all personalized to meet the unique needs of each patient.

