SEC Expands Cybersecurity Incident Response Services To Include Enhanced On-Site Post-Incident Response Support

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The expanded service equips enterprise clients with hands-on, boots-on-the-ground security support within hours of a breach.

- Nate NeadSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SEC , a leading provider of cybersecurity and regulatory-grade cyberdefense software solutions, today announced the expansion of its cybersecurity incident response service line to include enhanced on-site post-incident support. This new offering is designed to equip enterprise clients with hands-on, boots-on-the-ground security expertise in the critical hours and days following a cyberattack.As threat actors evolve and regulatory scrutiny intensifies-particularly in light of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's recent cybersecurity disclosure mandates-organizations face mounting pressure to demonstrate rapid, coordinated response efforts after a security breach. SEC's new on-site services aim to close the gap between detection and recovery, delivering tactical remediation directly to the front lines.“Our clients need more than just a Zoom call when their data is compromised,” said Nate Nead, CEO of SEC.“They need immediate, in-person expertise that can guide their executive teams, IT departments, and legal counsel in the heat of the moment. That's what this expansion is about-real-time trust and boots-on-the-ground execution.”The new post-incident support includes on-site forensic analysis, physical threat containment, evidence preservation, and real-time coordination with internal IT teams, law enforcement, and legal advisors. SEC's incident response professionals will now be deployable to client locations across North America within hours, offering the same level of service expected from national emergency response teams.“When you're facing a breach, seconds matter-and so does physical presence,” said Eric Lamanna, Sales Director at SEC.“This enhanced support structure ensures our response engineers can collaborate with internal teams directly, deploy forensic tools on-premise, and help secure systems before further damage is done. It's a natural extension of our remote incident response capability.”SEC's expanded incident response (IR) services are especially tailored for high-risk sectors, including financial institutions, healthcare organizations, government contractors, and cloud-based technology firms. The offering also helps organizations proactively comply with evolving regulatory frameworks-including the SEC's Form 8-K cybersecurity incident disclosures, HIPAA security rules, and NIST-based guidelines.With this move, SEC continues to build a comprehensive incident response ecosystem. In addition to digital triage and managed detection and response (MDR), the company's roadmap includes future development of 24/7 regional response hubs, AI-enhanced forensic automation, and specialized post-breach audit services to streamline compliance reporting.Companies seeking to strengthen their cybersecurity posture-or those actively navigating a recent breach-can now request an on-site readiness assessment or emergency deployment by contacting the SEC response team directly atAbout SECSEC is a cybersecurity and cyberdefense software platform serving enterprise and mid-market clients across finance, healthcare, technology, and public sectors. Originally founded to help enterprise clients with custom software development services , the company has expanded to provide end-to-end solutions spanning threat detection, incident response, compliance reporting, and proactive cyber risk mitigation-helping businesses stay ahead of evolving security threats and regulatory mandates.

