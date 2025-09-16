Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, Karol G To Headline Coachella
New York: American singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber and Colombian reggaeton artist Karol G will headline the prestigious Coachella festival in 2026, organizers said on Tuesday.
Also scheduled to perform is rapper Young Thug, released from prison in late October 2024 after pleading guilty to gang involvement at the end of a nearly two-year prosecution.
Punk rock legend Iggy Pop, indie-rock band The Strokes, electronic music duo Disclosure and genre-bending Major Lazer are also on deck for the festival in Indio, California, over two weekends in April.
Karol G is the first female artist from Latin America to headline Coachella, after Puerto Rican hitmaker Bad Bunny became the first Spanish-language artist to do so in 2023.
Bieber surprised fans by releasing a seventh studio album, "Swag," in July, which was then re-released as a double album in September.
In September, the singer had to cancel the final leg of a world tour due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological condition that partially paralyzed his face.
After a decade-long career that began on the Disney Channel, Carpenter has become a pop phenom with the success of her two last albums, "Short n' Sweet" and "Man's Best Friend," released in 2024 and 2025.
