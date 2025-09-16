Webinar: Why The Fed Easing Cycle Will Trigger The Next Leg Lower In The Dollar

US jobs reports may have underwhelmed this summer, but for global asset markets, they've lit a spark of optimism. Investors are now embracing the prospect of a 125-150bp Federal Reserve easing cycle – without the usual spectre of a looming recession. As the Fed pivots, consensus is building for the dollar to weaken into year-end.

Join us the day after the Fed's September decision for a live discussion of ING's latest FX Talking update . Our panel of top strategists will unpack the implications of the Fed's next move and what it means for global currencies:



Chris Turner (Global Head of Markets) will detail ING's latest dollar outlook and explore why USD/JPY remains stubbornly elevated.

Francesco Pesole (FX Strategist) will cover the dynamics driving the Australian and Canadian dollars, two key commodity currencies.

Frantisek Taborsky (EMEA FX & FI Strategist) will share his view on why the Czech koruna may continue to defy gravity and hold its gains. Deepali Bhargava (Regional Head of Research, Asia Pacific) will discuss whether the Indian rupee can finally catch a break.

Details

Date: Thursday, 18 September

Time: 1400 BST/1500 CEST/0900 ET

The webinar will last 30 minutes, including a Q&A session at the end.

The event will take place online, and the waiting room will open 30 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A joining link will be emailed following registration, and you will receive a reminder email 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. Sign up here.