DPIIT & Cardekho Ink Mou To Strengthen India's Startup Ecosystem

MENAFN - KNN India)The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with CarDekho Group to boost India's startup ecosystem across mobility, fintech, insurtech, and emerging technology sectors.

As part of the collaboration, DPIIT-recognised startups will receive strategic mentorship, market access, technology support, and funding opportunities.

CarDekho Group will extend access to its platforms-including CarDekho, InsuranceDekho, rupyy, BikeDekho, ZigWheels, PowerDrift, Revv, CollegeDekho, and Crack-ED-creating new avenues for collaboration and customer engagement.

The partnership also aims to organise innovation challenges under the Bharat Startup Grand Challenge to encourage entrepreneurship in areas such as electric mobility, auto-tech, finance, and sustainability.

Startups will benefit from CarDekho's leadership network for sector-specific guidance and potential co-investment through the Girnar Vision Fund (GVF).

Skill development initiatives are also planned to enhance entrepreneurial and technical capabilities among founders and their teams.

Commenting on the initiative, DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv said that connecting the expertise of corporates with the innovation capacity of startups can unlock impactful solutions in mobility, finance, and sustainability.

“The partnership with CarDekho will create opportunities for collaboration, capacity building, and wider market access,” he noted.

CarDekho Group Co-founder and CEO Amit Jain emphasised the company's commitment to co-creating with Indian startups.

He said that integrating with the Startup India platform will enable CarDekho to mentor, fund, and provide growth opportunities to entrepreneurs across multiple sectors.

(KNN Bureau)

