CPA Australia Organizes The Executive Forum To Mark Its 70Th Anniversary In Hong Kong
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2025 - To mark the 70th anniversary of CPA Australia in Hong Kong, the Executive Forum was organised to foster dialogue among business professionals and political representatives. The forum serves as a strategic platform to exchange ideas on enhancing collaboration across Greater China and strengthening Hong Kong's role as a regional business and financial hub.
From left to right:
The Hon. Paul Chan FCPA (Aust.), Financial Secretary, HKSAR Government, is
delivering a speech at the CPA Australia Executive Forum
From left to right:
-
Mr Kelvin Leung, Deputy Divisional President - Greater China, CPA Australia
Ms Deborah Leung, Board Member of AFRC and Honorary Advisor - Greater China, CPA Australia
Dr Allan Zeman FCPA (Aust.), Honorary Member of the CPA Australia
Mr Bernard Poon FCPA (Aust.), Director of Board CPA Australia
Prof. Dale Pinto FCPA (Aust.), President and Chair of the Board, CPA Australia
The Hon. Paul Chan FCPA (Aust.), Financial Secretary, HKSAR Government
H.E. Gareth Williams, Australian Consul-General to Hong Kong and Macau
Ms Karina Wong FCPA (Aust.), Divisional President - Greater China, CPA Australia
Prof Frederick Ma FCPA (Aust.), Chairman, Hong Kong Trade Development Council
Mr Stephen Law, Vice-President of HKICPA
Mr Cyrus Cheung FCPA (Aust.), Deputy Divisional President - Greater China, CPA Australia
The Hon. Paul Chan FCPA (Aust.), Financial Secretary, HKSAR Government, is
delivering a speech at the CPA Australia Executive Forum
