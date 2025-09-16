Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CPA Australia Organizes The Executive Forum To Mark Its 70Th Anniversary In Hong Kong

2025-09-16 02:09:27
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2025 - To mark the 70th anniversary of CPA Australia in Hong Kong, the Executive Forum was organised to foster dialogue among business professionals and political representatives. The forum serves as a strategic platform to exchange ideas on enhancing collaboration across Greater China and strengthening Hong Kong's role as a regional business and financial hub.




From left to right:
  • Mr Kelvin Leung, Deputy Divisional President - Greater China, CPA Australia
  • Ms Deborah Leung, Board Member of AFRC and Honorary Advisor - Greater China, CPA Australia
  • Dr Allan Zeman FCPA (Aust.), Honorary Member of the CPA Australia
  • Mr Bernard Poon FCPA (Aust.), Director of Board CPA Australia
  • Prof. Dale Pinto FCPA (Aust.), President and Chair of the Board, CPA Australia
  • The Hon. Paul Chan FCPA (Aust.), Financial Secretary, HKSAR Government
  • H.E. Gareth Williams, Australian Consul-General to Hong Kong and Macau
  • Ms Karina Wong FCPA (Aust.), Divisional President - Greater China, CPA Australia
  • Prof Frederick Ma FCPA (Aust.), Chairman, Hong Kong Trade Development Council
  • Mr Stephen Law, Vice-President of HKICPA
  • Mr Cyrus Cheung FCPA (Aust.), Deputy Divisional President - Greater China, CPA Australia


The Hon. Paul Chan FCPA (Aust.), Financial Secretary, HKSAR Government, is
delivering a speech at the CPA Australia Executive Forum

