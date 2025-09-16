Wesley Methodist School Kuala Lumpur (International) Breaks Record With Unity Anthology, Enters Malaysia Book Of Records
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 September 2025 - Wesley Methodist School Kuala Lumpur (International) (WMSKLI) has etched its name in the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) for producing the "Most Number of Contributors in a Polygenre Anthology on Unity."
Cover of the published book Unity: The Recipe for Malaysia's Success
The milestone achievement celebrates the school's visionary literary project, Unity: The Recipe for Malaysia's Success, a first-of-its-kind polygenre anthology featuring works from over 100 contributors. The diverse voices include students, teachers, industry professionals, and national journalism laureates, all brought together by one powerful theme: Unity.
WMSKLI representatives receiving the official Malaysia Book of Records certificate on stage during the celebration event
The anthology presents a vibrant tapestry of poems, essays, and short stories, weaving together personal reflections, cultural insights, and aspirational narratives that celebrate Malaysia's rich diversity and shared values. What began as an annual literacy and values-based education project evolved into a landmark achievement that now stands as a testament to the school's holistic approach to education, nurturing both intellect and empathy.
The Malaysia Book of Records certificate was officially presented during a special celebration event at the school, witnessed by students, teachers, and invited guests. The event not only marked a historic accomplishment but also reaffirmed the school's commitment to nurturing confident communicators and compassionate global citizens who aspire to inspire change and foster unity in an increasingly interconnected world.
