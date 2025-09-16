Bila Solar Secures 10 MW Solar Module Order From U.S. Community Solar Developer

MENAFN - News Direct)[NEWS DIRECT] - Bila Solar, a U.S.-based solar panel manufacturer, has secured a 10 megawatt (MW) order from a leading U.S. community solar developer to safe-harbor ahead of the Sept. 2 federal deadline for projects seeking to qualify for key tax incentives.

The product, Bila Solar's 550 W dual-glass series, featuring U.S.-manufactured solar cells, will be delivered by the end of the year. This timeline underscores the company's ability to execute on compressed schedules and reinforces its role as a trusted U.S. manufacturing partner for developers navigating shifting policy and market demands.

This order highlights Bila Solar's growing role in strengthening America's domestic solar supply chain and advancing product innovation for the clean-energy economy. To meet surging demand, the company is scaling its U.S. manufacturing footprint - currently operating two shifts at its Indianapolis facility, with plans to move to 24/7 production in early 2026. Bila Solar will reach 300 MW of annual capacity by the end of 2025 and is reviewing expansion plans to scale to 1 GW.

“In the lead-up to the federal safe-harbor deadline, developers moved quickly to secure U.S.-made modules, and this 10 MW order demonstrates Bila Solar's ability to step up and deliver,” said Wei-Tai Kwok, Head of U.S. Operations at Bila Solar.“As deadlines come and go, our focus remains on helping developers maximize tax credits, strengthen their projects' economics and move solar forward with reliable, domestically assembled modules.”

At the same time, Bila Solar is driving product innovation that combines technical performance with domestic content advantages. From advanced glass-glass modules available today to the recently launched 550 W dual-glass steel-framed series developed with Origami Solar, the company is bringing to market solutions that enhance strength, reduce embodied carbon and qualify for the 10% domestic content ITC bonus adder.

Looking ahead, Bila Solar is also evaluating demand for a 100% U.S. domestic content lightweight framed module-the first of its kind-which would mark another transformative step for the domestic market.

Bila Solar's rapid growth comes at a pivotal moment for the U.S. solar industry, as developers and EPCs seek bankable, domestic content-compliant solutions to meet both regulatory requirements and market demand.

About Bila Solar

Bila Solar is a pioneering solar energy company dedicated to transforming and powering the world through innovation in renewable energy. The company offers a diverse portfolio of high-performance solar modules, including its ultralight panels-designed for low load-bearing and curved rooftops - and its new 550W series of conventional dual-glass modules, proudly manufactured in the U.S.

With a strong commitment to domestic manufacturing, supply chain security and clean tech innovation, Bila Solar is accelerating the growth of American solar energy.

Bila Solar's U.S. headquarters and manufacturing operations are located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Learn more at and follow Bila Solar on LinkedIn , YouTube , X and Bluesky .

