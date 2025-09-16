Miningnewsbreaks Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: ELO) (OTCQX: ELRRF) (FSE: P2QM) Expands Santa Barbara Starter Pit Footprint With New Drill Results At Iska Iska

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Eloro Resources (TSX: ELO) (OTCQX: ELRRF) (FSE: P2QM) today reported additional assays from five definition drillholes at its Iska Iska project in Bolivia, further expanding the footprint of the Santa Barbara starter pit to approximately 800m by 500m by 500m deep. Results from holes in both the Polymetallic and Tin Domains included long higher-grade intercepts, notably 213.00m grading 0.51% tin and 25.46 g/t silver. The ongoing definition drill program has now completed 6,242m across 12 holes, with assays pending for two holes. Management emphasized that the system remains open laterally and downdip, highlighting significant potential for further expansion and resource upgrades ahead of the planned PEA.

To view the full press release, visit

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine-development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department in southern Bolivia. A recent NI 43-101 technical report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro's website and under its filings on SEDAR. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the north-central mineral belt of Peru, some 50 kilometers south of the Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and the La Arena Gold Mine. For more information about the company, visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ELRRF are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by IBN