New VCF II Impact Report Documents The $4.9 Million Initiative's 68% Cost Reduction While Driving Dramatic Uptake Through Community-Digital Integration

Washington, D.C., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Impact and Advancing Health Online (AHO) today released the Impact Report for the Vaccine Confidence Fund II (VCF II) , highlighting breakthrough results from 11 projects that combined digital innovation with community networks to strengthen vaccine confidence across nine countries. VCF II reached over 4.1 million people and created sustainable networks of nearly 3,000 trained community champions.

Projects demonstrated measurable vaccination gains across multiple contexts:



Vaccination Impact : Argentina's WhatsApp chatbot intervention led to a quadrupling of COVID-19 vaccinations in Tucumán Province (including a 739% increase in senior vaccination appointments). In the Philippines, HPV vaccine uptake increased by 200%. In Guatemala, culturally adapted campaigns left 99% of viewers more comfortable with vaccination.

Cost-Effectiveness : Average cost per vaccination was $22.11, compared to $35–70 for conventional campaigns. In South Africa, grantees achieved $0.65 per person reached, while other projects cut health worker burden by up to 40% through digital integration.

Digital Innovation : Optimized digital tools achieved 97% message delivery rates and 90% engagement with educational materials. Community Empowerment : Local champions - including hairdressers in Kenya - achieved 89% misinformation detection accuracy, with trust levels approaching mainstream media credibility.

The report features a foreword from Nick Martin, CEO of TechChange and Co-Organizer of the Global Digital Health Forum, who emphasized:“Today, social media and digital platforms offer powerful opportunities to listen, engage, and respond to the drivers of vaccine hesitancy at a scale not previously possible.”

Launched in 2022, VCF II represents a pioneering global initiative that harnesses the power of digital health and social media to address vaccine hesitancy and drive measurable behavior change. Its results show how innovation, community trust, and evidence-based approaches can deliver lasting impact.

VCF II is a fiscally sponsored project of Global Impact, supported by Advancing Health Online (AHO). The initiative builds on VCF I's early work in digital vaccine information and demonstrates that these approaches can achieve measurable, cost-effective outcomes at scale.

View a video summarizing the findings. Download the full VCF II Impact Report.

