Matrix Basements Partners With XRT Radio And Andy Chanley In Chicago

Matrix Basement Finishing Bar Setup

Matrix Basement Finishing Logo

Collaboration strengthens Matrix Basements' commitment to quality and connection with Chicago communities

- Nick Richmond, CEO of Matrix Basement FinishingARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Matrix Basements has announced a new partnership with XRT Radio and on-air personality Andy Chanley, marking another step in the company's effort to stay closely tied to the Chicago community. This collaboration reflects a shared belief in local pride, honest communication, and delivering work that people can rely on.For years, Matrix Basements has worked to become a trusted name in basement finishing and remodeling. Families across Chicago know them for turning dark and unused spaces into rooms that bring people together. Whether it is an extra family room , a home office , or a place to enjoy games on the weekend, Matrix has built its reputation on attention to detail and a promise of quality. That same trust is what makes this new connection with XRT Radio a natural fit.Andy Chanley's voice has been a familiar one for many Chicago listeners. Known for his approachable style and his genuine interest in the people who tune in, Andy represents the type of connection Matrix Basements values.This partnership will give Matrix Basements a stronger local presence by reaching listeners across the Chicago area. But more than just promotion, it is about shared values. Quality is not a buzzword for Matrix. It is seen in every board measured, every wall finished, and every space designed with the homeowner in mind. By joining forces with XRT Radio and Andy Chanley, Matrix is putting those values in front of the same community that has helped it grow.The Chicago area is home to many families who want more from their living space. For some, that means creating a room to entertain friends, for others, it is about adding value to their home.Matrix Basements believe in relationships that last. Just as radio hosts and listeners build a bond over time, Matrix builds bonds with customers by being dependable and by standing behind its work. That is what makes this collaboration with Andy Chanley and XRT Radio a meaningful one. It brings together a local voice and a local company, both working to serve Chicago in ways that matter.

Marketing

Matrix Basement Finishing

8479511643 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.